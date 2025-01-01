Kia's best-seller Sonet SUV helps carmaker to achieve highest ever sales in 2024

Kia India has achieved highest ever car sales in India in 2024 with more than 2.55 lakh vehicles delivered to customers in the last 12 months. The Korean auto giant sells six models in India, including SUVs like Sonet and Seltos . Kia's sales last year was mostly driven by these two models besides its Recreational Vehicle Carens . Kia also sells two electric cars - the EV9 and EV6 . It also offers Carnival MPV in its India lineup. Kia will soon add a third SUV in its portfolio with the Syros SUV all set for India launch this month.

Kia Sonet became the Korean auto giant's best-selling car in India in 2024. The sub-compact SUV, rival to the likes of Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue among others, has been clocking around 10,000 unit sales every month. In the last 12 months, the Sonet SUV found more than 1.02 lakh customers across India. The Sonet facelift SUV was the first model to be launched in the market last year. The SUV comes at a starting price of ₹7.99 lakh (ex-showroom). Last week, Kia had announced that the Sonet, its smallest SUV in India, has clocked the landmark one-lakh sales milestone within 11 months of its launch.

Also watch: Kia Syros SUV makes India debut, launch in January

The Sonet had eclipsed the Seltos SUV, rival to Hyundai Creta, Maruti Grand Vitara among others in the compact segment, as Kia's best-selling car in India last year. The Seltos and Carens emerged as the second and third best-sellers from the Korean carmaker's stable in 2024. The new Carnival, introduced in October last year, also found 563 takers within just two months of its launch. Kia also exported 25,404 cars in global markets last year.

Kia is expected to keep the momentum in 2025 as well with new models like Syros ready to hit the roads from January. Hardeep Singh Brar, Senior Vice President and Head of Sales and Marketing at Kia India, said, "As we move into 2025, we are excited about the upcoming launch of the Syros, which promises to redefine the Indian automotive landscape. With this, we will set new industry benchmarks and reinforce our leadership position in the market."

Kia unveiled the Syros SUV last month and the price launch of the model is expected soon. Kia will open the bookings for Syros from Friday, (January 3). The delivery of the Syros will begin from February this year. The Syros will be positioned as a premium option for its customers.

