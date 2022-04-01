Slavia helps Skoda record highest ever monthly sales in March

Skoda Auto India sold 5,608 units in March registering more than five times growth in sales compared to March last year when it sold just 1,159 units.

Skoda Auto India's dream run continues in March. After a five-fold jump in February, the Czech carmaker has registered even bigger growth last month in terms of sales. Skoda sold 5,608 units in March, nearly six times growth compared to March last year when it sold just 1,159 units. Skoda also registered its highest-ever quarterly sales with 13,120 units sold since January this year.

In March, Skoda has improved its sales tally in the previous month when it sold 4,503 units. Skoda attributed its growth in sales to the newly-launched Slavia premium sedan and Kushaq SUV that launched last year.

Zac Hollis, Brand Director at Skoda Auto India, said, "The concerted efforts of the entire team to ensure the successful roll-out of the INDIA 2.0 project are bearing fruit. This project is not only about new platforms and products, but an entire rejuvenation of our business processes – enhancing the ownership experience, widening the reach of our network, getting closer to our customers and a variety of value-added services."

Skoda is confident that this year will be the biggest ever for the carmaker in India. "We are fully geared up to take the brand to new heights, as India becomes a key market for Skoda Auto globally," Hollis added.

Skoda launched its mid-size Skoda Slavia sedan earlier last month at a starting cost of ₹10.69 lakh. The top variant called Style in the range will be priced at ₹15.39 lakh and it will feature automatic transmission and a sunroof. The sedan is based on Skoda's MQB platform similar to the Kushaq SUV.

The sedan will be offered with a 1.0-litre TSI engine in choices such as Active and Ambition models. The top of the range, Style, will feature a 1.5-litre motor and will be launched on Thursday. The former engine can churn up power up to 113 bhp and a peak torque of 175 Nm while the latter can generate power of around 148 bhp and maximum torque of 250 Nm.

First Published Date: