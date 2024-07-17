Skoda's upcoming Maruti Brezza rival spotted ahead of launch

Skoda India is preparing to launch a new sub-4 meter compact SUV in the Indian market. The brand has not yet decided on the name of the new SUV. But they will unveil it in January 2025 and the launch is expected to happen in March 2025. The test mule is fully covered with camouflage but it does reveal that the SUV will share not only the underpinnings but the design elements with the Kushaq as well.

The test mule reveals that the design language will be quite similar to the Kushaq. There are wheel covers that we have already seen on previous Skoda models. The rear also looks quite close to the Kushaq in terms of design. The front-end and the rear of the sub 4 metre SUV has already been teased by Skoda.

An image of the front of the upcoming compact SUV shared by Skoda India.

The new model will be locally developed and will be a follow up on the Kushaq and Slavia, which are the brand's new modern-day made-in-India offerings. The new subcompact SUV will be based on the MQB A0 IN platform. The brand is also preparing a local supplier base which can further help in pricing its products more aggressively.

