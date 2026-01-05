Skoda to give a 4-year warranty as standard across its portfolio in India

Skoda Auto India has unveiled ‘Skoda Super Care’, a new service and ownership programme that will be implemented across its portfolio. The initiative bundles warranty, roadside assistance and scheduled service benefits into a single structure. Skoda Auto aims to simplify vehicle ownership and improve cost predictability for customers.

Under this programme, all Skoda vehicles sold in India will come with a four-year standard warranty, four years of roadside assistance, and four labour-free services as standard.

What are the specifics of this new programme?

The four labour-free services under ‘Skoda Super Care’ will include Periodic Maintenance Services at 15,000 km and 30,000 km, along with two newly introduced Skoda Check-in services at 1,000 km and 7,500 km. According to the company, these early check-ins are intended to establish a structured service relationship soon after vehicle delivery.

Skoda Auto India said the integrated coverage is designed to provide transparency in service costs while ensuring consistent service standards across its model lineup.

Commenting on the launch, Ashish Gupta, Brand Director, Skoda Auto India, said the programme represents a shift in how the company engages with customers during the ownership phase. “Today marks a meaningful step forward in how we support our customers beyond the showroom. Ownership is about confidence, clarity and value every time a customer drives their car, visits a service centre or needs support."

“With Skoda Super Care, we are bringing together best-in-class warranty coverage and roadside assistance for four years, along with four free services, including the Skoda Check-in services at 1,000 and 7,500 km. This gives customers an early connect with Skoda service along with affordable & predictable service costs, strong support through the ownership journey and the peace of mind they deserve. It’s a simple promise, yet a powerful one," Gupta added.

Emphasis on transparency and digital access

Beyond coverage, Skoda Super Care also introduces changes to service operations. The programme includes easier service booking, itemised billing, quicker turnaround times and real-time updates on service status. Customer support will be available through Skoda’s authorised service centres, digital platforms and the company’s call centre.

The automaker said customers will also continue to have access to genuine parts and trained technicians, with improved communication at each stage of the service process.

Building long-term customer value

Skoda Auto India said the new programme underlines its intent to deliver a more reliable and stress-free ownership experience. By standardising service benefits and improving process transparency, the company aims to offer greater clarity on maintenance costs while strengthening long-term relationships with customers in the Indian market.

