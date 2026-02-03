Skoda surpasses one million global production milestone in 2025

Czech automaker Skoda recently announced that the company had produced more than one million vehicles in 2025. Skoda stated that it had produced 1.065 million vehicles, marking a growth of 15 per cent. In addition to that, the Czech automaker highlighted that it had built more than 329,000 battery systems for Skoda electric vehicles and plug-in hybrid vehicles, as well as for vehicles from Volkswagen Group. Not only that, but the company also made more than a million transmissions and more than 500,000 engines.

Mlada Boleslav Manufacturing Plant

Skoda’s manufacturing plant in Mlada Boleslav was one of the heaviest contributors in the company, surpassing the one million global production milestone. The manufacturing plant in the Czech Republic produced 605,600 vehicles off its line. Electric vehicle production included 112,500 units of the all-electric Elroq compact SUV since series production began in January 2025, with the larger Enyaq SUV reaching approximately 77,000 units. Škoda said the Mladá Boleslav plant remains the only facility in the Volkswagen Group capable of producing vehicles with internal combustion engines and electric vehicles on the same production line.

India and Vietnam’s Contribution

Moreover, production at Kvasiny reached 301,500 vehicles, up from 248,000 in 2024, while output in India more than doubled to 73,800 vehicles, driven by the new Kylaq SUV. Škoda also opened a new plant in Vietnam with partner Thanh Cong Group, assembling 2,500 Slavia and Kushaq vehicles from kits supplied from India.

“The expansion of our production capacities in 2024 has paid off in full over the past year. For the first time in six years, we have exceeded the milestone of 1,000,000 Skoda vehicles produced. This is a tremendous achievement and a testament to the team spirit of our production crew, who work hard to meet the demand for our models. We are also on track at international plants: the start of production at the new plant in Vietnam, in cooperation with our partner Thanh Cong Group, contributes to leveraging synergies in Southeast Asia. In India, our new, locally manufactured Kylaq SUV has got off to a very successful start, thanks in large part to the tremendous efforts of our colleagues there," Andreas Dick, board member- production and logistics, Skoda Auto, stated.

