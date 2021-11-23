Skoda Slavia vs Hyundai Verna: Specs comparison

Skoda Auto India in its mission of spearheading the India 2.0 project of Volkswagen AG and trying to become the affordable premium car brand in the country is bringing in a range of exciting products. The latest in this range of new cars is Skoda Slavia. While other car brands are increasingly focusing on SUVs, Skoda claims that it is aiming to revive the premium sedan segment with Slavia.

Introduced in the mid-size sedan segment, Skoda Slavia shares space with rivals such as Honda City, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz and Hyundai Verna as well. Also, it shares space with its own sibling Skoda Rapid.

However, Skoda Slavia comes as an even more premium offering than Skoda Rapid. Instead of replacing Rapid, Skoda simply increased options of its offerings in the same segment with Slavia. However, the task of Slavia is going to be tough as it will face steep competition from rivals mentioned above.

Skoda is yet to announce price of Slavia, but the car has been unveiled revealing design, features and specifications. Here is a spec-sheet based comparison between Skoda Slavia and Hyundai Verna. Skoda Slavia vs Hyundai Verna: Dimension Dimensionally, Skoda Slavia sedan measures 4,541 mm in length, 1,752 mm in width, 1,487 mm in height. This mid-size sedan has a wheelbase of 2,651 mm. Slavia comes with 521-litre of boot storage. With all these, Skoda claims it will offer ample space and comfort inside the cabin.

On the other hand, Hyundai Verna measures 4,440 mm in length, 1,729 mm in width, 1,475 mm in height and it has a wheelbase of 2,600 mm. The stylish sedan has 480-litre capacity boot storage.

Skoda Slavia Hyundai Verna Length 4,541 mm 4,440 mm Width 1,752 mm 1,729 mm Height 1,487 mm 1,475 mm Wheelbase 2,651 mm 2,600 mm Boot storage 521-litre 480-litre

As per spec-sheet, Skoda Slavia is 101 mm longer, 23 mm wider, 12 mm taller than Hyundai Verna. Slavia also comes with 51 mm of extra wheelbase and 41 litre extra storage capacity. Clearly, Skoda Slavia is bigger and better than Hyundai Verna in terms of dimension. Skoda Slavia vs Hyundai Verna: Engine and transmission Skoda Slavia sedan is based on Volkswagen AG's MQB A0 IN platform. For power source, the sedan gets two different petrol engine options - a 1.0-litre three-cylinder TSI motor and a 1.5-litre TSI four-cylinder engine as well.

The 1.0-litre engine is paired with a six-speed manual gearbox and there is a six-speed automatic gearbox on offer as well. It chunr sout 113 bhp of power and 175 Nm of torque. The 1.5-litre engine is paired with a six-speed manual gearbox and there is a seven-speed DSG automatic transmission as well. It pumps out 150 bhp of power and 250 Nm of torque.

Hyundai Verna sedan on the other hand is available in three different engine options. Two petrol engines are a 1.0-litre Kappa turbocharged GDi motor and a 1.5-litre MPI unit. There is a single diesel motor on offer as well, in form of a 1.5-litre U2 CRDi unit.

The 1.0-litre petrol engine churns out 118 bhp of power and 171 Nm of torque. The bigger 1.5-litre petrol engine generates 113 bhp of power and 144 Nm of torque. The diesel engine kicks out 113 bhp of power and 250 Nm of torque.

The 1.5-litre petrol motor is available with a six-speed manual gearbox and an ICT as well. The smaller turbocharged petrol engine gets a seven-speed DCT automatic gearbox. The diesel motor is available with a six-speed manual gearbox and a six-speed automatic transmission.