Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Search Log In
Home Auto Cars News Skoda Slavia Prices Hiked By Up To 60,000 Within Three Months Of Launch

Skoda Slavia prices hiked by up to 60,000 within three months of launch

Skoda Slavia was launched in March at a starting price of 10.69 lakh for the 1.0-litre petrol variants, and 16.19 lakh for the 1.5-litre TSI petrol variants.
By : Updated on : 03 Jun 2022, 09:55 AM
Skoda has hiked the price of Slavia mid-size sedan in India by up to ₹60,000 on select variants.

Skoda Auto India has hiked the prices of its latest model in India - the Slavia mid-size sedan. Launched only three months ago, the Slavia has received price hike of up to 60,000 depending on variants one chooses. On February 28, Skoda had launched the 1.0-litre variants of the Slavia at a price of 10.69 lakh (ex-showroom). The price of the base variant has gone up by 30,000 and will now cost 10.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The top-of-the-range 1.5-litre TSI automatic variant of Slavia will now come at a price of 18.39 lakh (ex-showroom) instead of the launch price of 17.79 lakh.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Skoda Slavia
999 to 1498 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹10 - 15 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Volkswagen Taigun
999 cc | Petrol | Manual | 18.1 kmpl
₹10.49 - 17.5 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Skoda Kushaq
999 cc | Petrol | Manual | 17.88 kmpl
₹10.5 - 17.6 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Mahindra Scorpio
2179 cc | Diesel | Manual | 15 kmpl
₹11.99 - 18.83 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Mahindra Thar
1997 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹12.79 - 15.09 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Mahindra Xuv500
2179 cc | Diesel | Manual | 15.1 kmpl
₹13.15 - 21.44 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

Skoda Auto offers Slavia sedan in India in three broad trims, split into overall 8 variants. They are offered with two engine options - a 1.0-litre TSI petrol unit and a more powerful 1.5-litre TSI petrol. Both engines are mated to either a manual, a 6-speed automatic or a 7-speed DSG transmission units.

Slavia variantsOld price (in lakh)New price (in lakh)
Active 1.0-litre manual10.6910.99
Ambition 1.0-litre manual12.3912.69
Ambition 1.0-litre automatic13.5913.89
Style 1.0-litre manual13.5913.99
Style 1.0-litre manual (with sunroof)13.9914.39
Style 1.0-litre automatic15.3915.79
Style 1.5-litre manual16.1916.79
Style 1.5-litre automatic17.7918.39

Among all the variants, the top-of-the-range 1.5-litre Style has seen the maximum hike of 60,000 for both the automatic and the manual versions. The lower trims, Active and Ambition, has seen the least hike amounting to 30,000.

The 1.5-litre Slavia is capable of churning out 150 hp of maximum power and offers a generous 250 Nm of peak torque. It is currently the most powerful petrol mid-size sedan in the country. Skoda claims that the car can hit 100 kmph in under 10 seconds while still offering a mileage of a little over 18 kms per litre.

The 1.0-litre Slavia is no slouch either. Despite a smaller engine, it is capable of generating 113 bhp of maximum power and offers 175 Nm of peak torque. Paired with either a manual and a six-speed automatic transmission, it claims to fire from zero to 100 kmph in around 10.1 seconds.

Skoda Slavia rivals the likes of Honda City, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz and Hyundai Verna in the mid-size sedan segment in India currently. However, it will soon have a new rival to take on when Volkswagen launches the Virtus mid-size sedan in India on June 9.

First Published Date: 03 Jun 2022, 09:55 AM IST
TAGS: Slavia Skoda Slavia Skoda Skoda Auto India Skoda Auto
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS