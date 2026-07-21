Skoda Slavia Monte Carlo gets Shimla Green and Steel Grey colour options, limited to 200 units

Skoda Auto India has introduced two new dual-tone paint schemes for the Slavia Monte Carlo, adding more exclusivity to the sportier version of its midsize sedan. The new Shimla Green and Steel Grey finishes will be available as a limited-run offering, with only 200 units planned for the Indian market.

The latest additions are aimed at buyers looking for a more distinctive version of the Slavia while retaining the Monte Carlo edition's sporty styling and feature-rich package.

Limited-run colour editions

The new Shimla Green and Steel Grey shades are offered exclusively in a dual-tone finish, giving the sedan a more premium and eye-catching appearance. Apart from the new exterior colours, the Slavia Monte Carlo remains unchanged.

It continues to feature blacked-out exterior elements, Monte Carlo-specific styling details, alloy wheels, and a black and red cabin theme that differentiates it from the standard Slavia range.

Skoda Slavia Monte Carlo in Steel Grey.

Available with two automatic powertrains

The limited edition colour options are available with both automatic powertrain choices offered on the Slavia Monte Carlo.

The entry-level option uses a 1.0-litre, three-cylinder turbo-petrol engine producing 115 PS and 178 Nm of torque. This engine is paired with a six-speed torque converter automatic transmission.

Buyers looking for more performance can opt for the 1.5-litre, four-cylinder turbo-petrol engine that develops 150 PS and 250 Nm of torque. It is mated to a seven-speed DSG dual-clutch automatic gearbox.

1.5 TSI continues with Active Cylinder Technology

The 1.5-litre TSI engine continues to stand out in its segment with Active Cylinder Technology (ACT), which can deactivate two cylinders under light engine loads to improve fuel efficiency. It also features plasma-coated cylinder liners, designed to enhance thermal efficiency and heat management.

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Skoda on the new edition

Commenting on the introduction, Ashish Gupta, Brand Director, Skoda Auto India, said that the Slavia Monte Carlo has been well received for its sporty design, premium appeal, driving dynamics, and connection to the brand's motorsport heritage. He added that the new colour options further enhance the exclusivity of the Monte Carlo range while giving customers more choice.

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