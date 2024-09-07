HT Auto
Skoda Slavia & Kushaq 1.5 Litre Tsi Manual Variants Discontinued

Skoda Slavia & Kushaq 1.5-litre TSI manual variants discontinued

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 07 Sep 2024, 16:07 PM
The 1.5-litre TSI petrol engine on the Skoda Kushaq and Slavia will now be available only with the 7-speed DSG automatic unit
The 1.5-litre TSI petrol engine on the Skoda Kushaq and Slavia will now be available only with the 7-speed DSG automatic unit

Skoda Auto India has silently discontinued the manual variants of the Slavia and Kushaq 1.5-litre TSI engine option amidst the launch of the new Sportline trims. The range-topping Skoda Slavia 1.5 TSI and Kushaq 1.5 TSI will now be available only with the 7-speed DSG automatic transmission, while the 6-speed manual gearbox is now relegated only to the 1.0-litre TSI-powered variants.

The move certainly comes as disappointing for driving enthusiasts who liked the Slavia and Kushaq with the more powerful engine option and a manual gearbox. The manual variants on the Slavia and Kushaq not only addressed the enthusiast’s wants in the segment but also helped the automaker price the more powerful variants at a substantially lower price over comparable rivals from Volkswagen, Hyundai, Kia and more.

Also Read : Skoda Kushaq and Slavia Sportline launched: Here's what has changed.

Skoda Slavia and Kushaq Sportline
Both the Skoda Slavia and Kushaq got the sportier treatment with the new Sportline versions available with the 1.0-litre turbo petrol and a 1.5-litre turbo petrol
Skoda Slavia and Kushaq Sportline
Both the Skoda Slavia and Kushaq got the sportier treatment with the new Sportline versions available with the 1.0-litre turbo petrol and a 1.5-litre turbo petrol

Skoda Slavia 1.5 TSI DSG Specifications

The 1.5-litre TSI turbo petrol engine develops 148 bhp and 250 Nm of peak torque. While it’s still available with the 7-speed DSG on the Skoda offerings, enthusiasts will have to look at the Volkswagen Taigun and Virtus to get the 6-speed manual gearbox with the same engine option. Alternatively, you have the Hyundai Creta N Line and Verna with the 1.5-litre turbo petrol paired with a 6-speed manual gearbox.

While it's unclear as to why Skoda Auto India decided to remove the manual transmission choices on the Slavia and Kushaq 1.5 TSI, sales could be one of the major reasons. Most buyers today prefer to get an automatic transmission for the sheer convenience of it, especially in the 15-20 lakh segment. This leaves the populace of auto enthusiasts to a minority who would rather have more control of their vehicles.

Also Read : Skoda-Volkswagen affirm India plans, to invest 15,000 crore in Chakan plant.

Also Watch: Skoda Kushaq Explorer Edition: A rough avatar of the SUV for tough roads

Skoda Slavia 1.5 TSI DSG Prices

With the rejig in the lineup, the Skoda Slavia 1.5 TSI range now starts from 16.69 lakh for the Signature trim and tops out at 18.69 lakh for the Prestige trim. The Skoda Kushaq 1.5 TSI range starts from 16.89 lakh for the Signature trim and goes up to 18.79 lakh for for the Prestige trim. All prices are ex-showroom, India.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2024, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: 07 Sep 2024, 16:07 PM IST

