Skoda Slavia is the new entrant in Indian premium sedan market: All key facts
Skoda Slavia comes as a bigger, better and more premium offering than Skoda Rapid.
Skoda Auto India has been aiming to grab a sizeable share in the Indian car market. As the automaker previously announced, it aims to grab at least five per cent market share by 2025 in the Indian PV market. While Skoda Kushaq has been fuelling this dream of the Czech automaker, the latest entrant in the Czech car manufacturer's India lineup Slavia is expected to boost the momentum further.
Skoda has been given the responsibility to spearhead Volkswagen AG's dream to become most affordable premium car brand in India under its India 2.0 strategy. The reflection of the strategy is visible in the range of products being launched by Skoda.
The latest offering in the lineup Skoda Slavia too is the fruit of same philosophy. The car enters a segment that is among one of the most aspirational category in Indian car market and dominated by Maruti Suzuki and Honda. While pricing of the Slavia is yet to be announced, delivery of the car is scheduled to start within a few months.
Before the car hits Skoda showrooms across India, here are some key facts about Skoda Slavia that we know so far.
Design
Just like the other contemporary Skoda cars, Slavia premium sedan too bears the same design philosophy inspired by Bohemian crystals. The car gets sharp contours across exterior, from front grille to taillights. It gets a signature Skoda butterfly front grille with sleek vertical slats, L-shaped LED projector headlamps with integrated LED daytime running lights, sharp character lines at side profile, dual-tone alloy wheels, C-shaped split LED taillights etc.
Cabin
The Skoda Slavia cabin looks a bit similar with Kushaq in terms of layout and some of the components. It gets a a large fully digital display at instrument cluster, a touchscreen infotainment system at centre console, ample space on offer ensuring comfortable journey experience for the occupants. A dual-tone theme across the dashboard and seats adds to the premium appeal of the sedan.
Features
The new Skoda Slavia gets a SmartLink 25.4 cm free-standing infotainment system, circular AC vents, touch-control Climatronic air care, ventilated front seats, front passenger hand rest, wireless charging, rear AC vents, etc.
Safety
Skoda claims the Slavia premium sedan comes loaded with ample safety features. It gets six airbags, ISOFIX anchors, top tether anchors for rear seats, ABS with EBD, ESC, multi-collision brake, Hill Hold Control, tyre pressure monitoring system etc.
Engine and transmission
Skoda Slavia is available with two engine options - a 1.0-litre TSI petrol motor and a 1.5-litre TSI turbocharged petrol motor. The 1.0-litre three-cylinder engine is available with six-speed manual gearbox and a six-speed automatic transmission. This engine churns out 115 PS of power and 175 Nm of torque. The bigger 1.5-litre TSI four-cylinder motor is available with options of a six-speed manual and a seven-speed DSG automatic gearbox. It generates 150 PS of power output. This engine promises lower fuel consumption.
Second made-for-India Skoda car
Skoda Slavia is claimed as the second made-for-India and made-in-India premium car by the Czech auto manufacturer. As Skoda India claims, the Slavia premium sedan has been built with 95 per cent localisation, which is expected to keep its pricing competitive.
Competition
Skoda Slavia will enter the segment where Maruti Suzuki and Honda Cars India dominate with their respective midsize sedans Ciaz and City. Hyundai too has its own offering Hyundai Verna in this same segment. In fact, Skoda has another popular car in this space - Rapid. Initially, it was thought that Skoda will replace Rapid sedan with new Slavia. However, the Slavia comes as a more premium offering. Dimensionally, it is longer, wider, taller and has a bigger wheelbase as well.