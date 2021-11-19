Skoda Slavia is the new entrant in Indian premium sedan market: All key facts

Skoda Auto India has been aiming to grab a sizeable share in the Indian car market. As the automaker previously announced, it aims to grab at least five per cent market share by 2025 in the Indian PV market. While Skoda Kushaq has been fuelling this dream of the Czech automaker, the latest entrant in the Czech car manufacturer's India lineup Slavia is expected to boost the momentum further.

Skoda has been given the responsibility to spearhead Volkswagen AG's dream to become most affordable premium car brand in India under its India 2.0 strategy. The reflection of the strategy is visible in the range of products being launched by Skoda.

The latest offering in the lineup Skoda Slavia too is the fruit of same philosophy. The car enters a segment that is among one of the most aspirational category in Indian car market and dominated by Maruti Suzuki and Honda. While pricing of the Slavia is yet to be announced, delivery of the car is scheduled to start within a few months.

Before the car hits Skoda showrooms across India, here are some key facts about Skoda Slavia that we know so far.