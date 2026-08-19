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Cars & Bikes Auto Cars News Skoda Slavia Facelift Vs Honda City Facelift Spec Comparison: Price, Engine, Features

Skoda Slavia facelift vs Honda City facelift spec comparison: price, engine, features

By: Saptak Bardhan
| Updated on: 19 Aug 2026, 16:42 pm
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Skoda Slavia facelift gains powerful turbo-petrol engines, a new automatic gearbox and premium features, while Honda City offers a naturally aspirated engine, modern technology and competitive pricing in India

Skoda Slavia facelift vs Honda City facelift
Skoda Slavia facelift vs Honda City facelift spec comparison: price, engine, features
Skoda Slavia facelift vs Honda City facelift
Skoda Slavia facelift vs Honda City facelift spec comparison: price, engine, features
Skoda New Slavia
EMI starting at just
₹15,700/ month
Check Eligibility

Czech automaker Skoda has unveiled the Slavia facelift for the Indian market. This is the first major update that the Slavia has received ever since its launch in 2022. The Skoda Slavia is one of the more affordable options in the compact sedan market, competing against the likes of the Volkswagen Virtus, Hyundai Verna and the Honda City. The Slavia facelift has more features and a new transmission in its arsenal to compete against the City. Let’s see how these two sedans go up against each other:

Skoda Slavia facelift vs Honda City facelift: Engine

The Skoda Slavia facelift is powered by two different engine options: a 1.0L three-cylinder TSI turbocharged petrol engine producing 113 bhp and 178 Nm of torque, paired with an eight-speed torque converter automatic transmission and a six-speed manual transmission, and a 1.5L TSI four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine producing 148 bhp and 250 Nm of torque, paired with a seven-speed DSG dual-clutch automatic transmission.

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Skoda New Slavia (HT Auto photo)
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The Honda City facelift, on the other hand, is powered by a 1.5L four-cylinder naturally aspirated i-VTEC petrol engine producing 119 bhp and 145 Nm of torque, paired with a six-speed manual or a seven-speed CVT.

Skoda Slavia facelift vs Honda City facelift: Features

The Skoda Slavia facelift is equipped with a bunch of features, including a rear seat massage function, a360-degree camera system, Park Pilot with front parking sensors, a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, a 10.1-inch digital infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, rain-sensing wipers, rear defogger, all-LED lighting package, an auto-dimming inside rear-view mirror, electric sunroof, and alloy wheels, among others.

Also Read : 2027 Hyundai Tucson unveiled globally; Is the SUV India-bound?

The Honda City facelift, on the other hand, gets a host of features including a new 10.1-inch floating touchscreen digital infotainment system paired with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, rear lounge seats, welcome ambient lighting, front ventilated seats, all power windows with auto up and down, a wireless smartphone charger, multiple charging ports, remote operations for the AC, a walk-away auto lock, and sunroof control, among others.

Skoda Slavia facelift vs Honda City facelift: Price

The Honda City facelift boasts a price tag of 11.99 lakh (ex-showroom). While the price of the Skoda Slavia facelift hasn’t been announced yet, it is expected to be in the range of 9.99 lakh to 10.29 lakh.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: 19 Aug 2026, 16:42 pm IST

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