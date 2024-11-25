HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Cars News Skoda Slavia Facelift To Launch In H2 2025. What To Expect?

Skoda Slavia facelift to launch in H2 2025. What to expect?

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 25 Nov 2024, 08:03 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
  • Skoda Slavia facelift is expected to come with a host of cosmetic and feature updates along with a new automatic transmission.
Skoda Slavia Style Editon
Skoda Slavia facelift is expected to come with a host of cosmetic and feature updates along with a new automatic transmission.
Skoda Slavia Style Editon
Skoda Slavia facelift is expected to come with a host of cosmetic and feature updates along with a new automatic transmission.

Skoda Slavia is ready to receive a facelift next year. Likely to launch in the second half of 2025, the Skoda Slavia facelift will come with a host of visual and feature enhancements. What's more interesting is that Skoda is working on a new automatic gearbox, which will be available with the updated Slavia. However, the updated iteration of the sedan will come after the Skoda Kushaq facelift is launched, as the SUV is slated to receive a mid-life update.

Skoda Slavia facelift: Key changes expected

On the design front, the upcoming Skoda Slavia facelift is expected to adopt a design philosophy, similar to the new Superb and Octavia, which are currently the carmaker's most popular sedans on sale. Expect the Slavia to become sharper and sleeker than the current one.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Skoda Superb (HT Auto photo)
Skoda Superb
Engine Icon1984 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 54 Lakhs
Compare
Skoda Slavia (HT Auto photo)
Skoda Slavia
Engine Icon1498 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 10.69 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Skoda Kodiaq 2025 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Skoda Kodiaq 2025
Engine Icon1984 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 45 - 55 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Skoda Enyaq (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Skoda Enyaq
BatteryCapacity Icon77 kwh Range Icon510 km
₹ 50 - 55 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Audi A6 (HT Auto photo)
Audi A6
Engine Icon1984 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 54.42 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Volvo S90 (HT Auto photo)
Volvo S90
Engine Icon1969 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 61.90 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers

On the feature front, the Skoda Slavia facelift is expected to come equipped with a 360-degree surround view camera and improved connected car technologies. Also, it could get new interior trims and colour schemes. A major update onboard the upcoming facelifted sedan would be the new automatic gearbox, which the Czech carmaker is working on. It would be paired with the 1.5-litre petrol engine to offer a smoother driving experience to customers. The sedan would continue with the same 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine and a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol motor. Apart from the new automatic transmission, the rest of the gearbox options for the sedan would remain the same.

Also Read : Upcoming cars in India

Skoda Slavia is the second most successful car from the automaker currently in the Indian market. This mid-size sedan was launched in India in March 2022 and it is a key part of the brand's India 2.0 program. available in two engines and two transmission options, the Skoda Slavia competes with Honda City, Hyundai Verna and Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, alongside the Volkswagen Virtus. The Skoda Slavia is available with multiple styling packs, which include the Monte Carlo edition, which the OEM offers in a few markets globally. Expect the updated iteration of the sedan too to receive this styling pack.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2024, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: 25 Nov 2024, 08:03 AM IST

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.