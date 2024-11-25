Skoda Slavia facelift to launch in H2 2025. What to expect?

Skoda Slavia is ready to receive a facelift next year. Likely to launch in the second half of 2025, the Skoda Slavia facelift will come with a host of visual and feature enhancements. What's more interesting is that Skoda is working on a new automatic gearbox, which will be available with the updated Slavia. However, the updated iteration of the sedan will come after the Skoda Kushaq facelift is launched, as the SUV is slated to receive a mid-life update.

Skoda Slavia facelift: Key changes expected

On the design front, the upcoming Skoda Slavia facelift is expected to adopt a design philosophy, similar to the new Superb and Octavia, which are currently the carmaker's most popular sedans on sale. Expect the Slavia to become sharper and sleeker than the current one.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars Skoda Superb 1984 cc 1984 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 54 Lakhs Compare Skoda Slavia 1498 cc 1498 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 10.69 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Skoda Kodiaq 2025 1984 cc 1984 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 45 - 55 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched UPCOMING Skoda Enyaq 77 kwh 77 kwh 510 km 510 km ₹ 50 - 55 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched Audi A6 1984 cc 1984 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 54.42 Lakhs Compare View Offers Volvo S90 1969 cc 1969 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 61.90 Lakhs Compare View Offers

On the feature front, the Skoda Slavia facelift is expected to come equipped with a 360-degree surround view camera and improved connected car technologies. Also, it could get new interior trims and colour schemes. A major update onboard the upcoming facelifted sedan would be the new automatic gearbox, which the Czech carmaker is working on. It would be paired with the 1.5-litre petrol engine to offer a smoother driving experience to customers. The sedan would continue with the same 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine and a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol motor. Apart from the new automatic transmission, the rest of the gearbox options for the sedan would remain the same.

Also Read : Upcoming cars in India

Skoda Slavia is the second most successful car from the automaker currently in the Indian market. This mid-size sedan was launched in India in March 2022 and it is a key part of the brand's India 2.0 program. available in two engines and two transmission options, the Skoda Slavia competes with Honda City, Hyundai Verna and Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, alongside the Volkswagen Virtus. The Skoda Slavia is available with multiple styling packs, which include the Monte Carlo edition, which the OEM offers in a few markets globally. Expect the updated iteration of the sedan too to receive this styling pack.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2024, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: