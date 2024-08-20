Skoda shortlists these five names for its upcoming Nexon, Brezza rival SUV

Skoda Auto is gearing up to reveal the official name of its upcoming SUV for India. The sub-compact SUV, which will be the Czech auto giant's first foray into the sub-four metre segment, is expected to make its India debut early next year during the Bharat Mobility Show. Ahead of its unveiling, Skoda had started a social media campaign for users seeking name options for the SUV. After several entries and 10 shortlisted names, the carmaker has now narrowed it down to just five. The official name of the upcoming Skoda SUV will be revealed tomorrow (August 21).

Skoda's Brezza, Nexon rival could get any of these six names

In April this year, Skoda had shortlisted 10 possible names for the SUV from thousands of entires it received. The names included in the shortlist are Kylaq, Kymaq, Kwiq, Kariq, Kyroq, Kosmiq, Kaiq, Kayaq, Kliq and Karmiq. Out of these 10 names, Skoda had suggested five itself during the announcement. After nearly five months, Skoda has further shortlisted five names for the SUV. These are Skoda Kwiq, Skoda Kylaq, Skoda Kosmiq, Skoda Kayaq and Skoda Kliq.

Skoda's Nexon, Brezza rival SUV: A smaller Kushaq in the making?

The upcoming Skoda SUV will take on the likes of Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Tata Nexon and Mahindra XUV 3XO among other models in the segment. The SUV, which is being fully developed and manufactured locally, will be based on the same MQB A0 IN platform that also underpins other Skoda models like the Kushaq. Skoda pins hope on this SUV to gain significant market share in one of the most competitive segments in India as it aims to sell one lakh units of the Brezza, Nexon rival within a year of its launch.

Skoda's Nexon, Brezza rival SUV: Engine, transmission expected

Skoda has not shared any detail on the technical specifications of the SUV. All we know so far is that the SUV will be inspired from the Kushaq, Skoda's flagship SUV that rivals Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos in the compact segment. Since it will share the same platform with Kushaq, the new Skoda SUV is likely to be powered by a 1.0-litre TSI petrol engine under the hood. The unit is likely to be paired with either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox. The engine is capable of churning out 113 bhp of power and 178 Nm of peak torque.

Skoda's Nexon, Brezza rival SUV: Design elements

In terms of looks, Skoda has revealed two sketches of the upcoming SUV so far. The design sketches show that the design of the SUV will be influenced by that of the Kushaq. These images have revealed the SUV will get split LED headlight units and LED DRL strips. At the centre will be the traditional Skoda grille with minor tweaks. At the rear, the SUV will get LED taillight units and a bumper which looks similar to the one used in Kushaq. The SUV is also expected to get roof rails and alloy wheels.

