Skoda scales new high in India with Kushaq, Slavia, clocks best year

What is even sweeter for Skoda, there is two more months to go this year. This offers Skoda in India to breach 50,000 unit sales mark for the first time by any carmaker from the Volkswagen Group.

Skoda has already seen its best year in India in terms of sales. What is even better is that Skoda has two more months to make the most and make 2022 its most memorable year in the country so far. Skoda Auto India, driven by rising demand for its new SUV Kushaq and new sedan Slavia, has achieved nearly 45,000 units in terms of sales and delivery so far this year. It is already better than its previous best of 34,678 units clocked a decade ago.

Things can actually turn better for Skoda, as 2022 offers the Czech carmaker with a unique opportunity in the remaining two months. Skoda is on track to breach the 50,000 sales mark for the first time in the country since its debut back in 2001. In October, Skoda saw its best month in terms of sales with 4,173 units sold in the festive month.

Skoda's rise in India should be attributed to its latest two models - the Kushaq and Slavia. From January to September 2022, Skoda has sold 19,500 units of the Kushaq SUV as it rivalled the likes of Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos and other best-sellers in the compact SUV segment. The icing on the cake for Skoda was the moment when Global NCAP adjudged Kushaq as the safest car on Indian roads last month. Skoda Kushaq SUV has completed one year in India, and remains the carmaker's best-selling model in the country.

The Slavia mid-size sedan, which was launched in two trims earlier this year, has already found 15,400 units till September. Skoda had launched the Slavia with the aim to rejuvenate the segment which has seen steady decline in sales due to rise of SUVs in India.

India is now the third biggest markets for Skoda globally. Till September, Skoda sold more cars in India than in China, and even some of the European countries. By the end of the year, Skoda will be challenging Volkswagen, its parent company, to become the number one car brand under its umbrella.

