Skoda rolls out discount offers for Kylaq SUV customers before bookings open

Skoda Kylaq SUV is all set to hit the Indian roads soon as the carmaker is gearing up to reveal full price of its smallest offering when the bookings open on December 2. Ahead of the booking window, the carmaker has announced scheme for Kylaq's potential customers which includes several benefits and discounts on the SUV that aims to take on sub-compact segment leaders like Maruti Suzuki Brezza , Tata Nexon , Hyundai Venue and Kia Sonet among others. The Czech auto giant has announced a special Kylaq Club which will not only prioritise bookings but also offer membership benefits.

Skoda Kylaq is the Czech carmaker's first foray into the sub-compact SUV. The Kylaq was launched in India earlier this month on November 6 at a starting price of ₹7.90 lakh (ex-showroom). The carmaker is expected to reveal details on the variants and full price list of the SUV closer to the date when the bookings open. The Kylaq is based on the carmaker's popular Kushaq SUV and is aimed to disrupt the segment which has witnessed immense rivalry among Indian and foreign carmakers.

To help Kylaq gain the most in initial days, Skoda has rolled out a Kylaq Club meant for its customers. Those who choose to join the club will get several benefits on buying the Kylaq SUV. The benefits include 25 per cent lower booking amount, get a priority booking window of two hours ahead of others as well as special discount of up to ₹2,000 on purchase of accessories worth ₹10,000 or more.

Skoda Kylaq: Variants and colours

Skoda Kylaq will be offered in four variants. These include Classic, Signature, Signature Plus and Prestige. While the price ofthe Classic variant has been revealed, the price of the other variants will be announced soon. The SUV will be offered in five exterior colours options which include Olive Gold, Tornado Red, Carbon Steel, Brilliant Silver and Candy White.

Skoda Kylaq: Features

Skoda has packed the Kylaq SUV with several features that positions it as one of the most premium offerings in the segment. These features include a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment display with wireless connectivity with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, an 8-inch digital driver display, six-way adjustable electric front seats with ventilation, an electric sunroof, cruise control, tyre pressure warnings among others. It also offers 25 active and passive safety features across all variants, and these include six airbags, multi-collision brake, rollover protection, electronic differential lock, anti-lock brakes with EBD, and electronic stability control among others.

Skoda Kylaq Engine, transmission

Skoda Kylaq will be offered only with a 1.0-litre TSI petrol engine. It will come mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox or a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission. The engine is capable of generating 113 bhp of max power and 178 Nm of peak torque.

