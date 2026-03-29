Skoda Kodiaq Recall: 221 units affected by faulty front seat frame

The Indian subsidiary of the Czech automaker, Skoda Auto India, recently announced a recall for its flagship SUV, the Kodiaq. The Czech automaker operating under the Volkswagen umbrella has recalled the Kodiaq due to defects in the front seat inner frame. As per the company, a total of 221 units manufactured between March 10 and December 8, 2025, are affected by this recall.

Skoda India is recalling 221 Kodiaq units built in 2025 due to front seat frame defects affecting airbag safety. The flagship AWD SUV starts at ₹ 39.99 lakh for the Lounge.

Skoda Kodiaq Recall: What is the defect?

According to the details sourced from the Society of Indian Automotive Manufacturers (SIAM) website, the edge of the inner frame of the front seats is where the defect lies. SIAM has further added that the defect might compromise the reliability of the protection served by the side airbags when deployed. Not only that, the defect could reduce the effectiveness of the side curtain airbag, making ot dangerous for the occupants in case of an accident.

Skoda Kodiaq: Engine

The flagship SUV from the Czech automaker, the Skoda Kodiaq, is powered by a 2.0L four-cylinder TSI turbocharged petrol engine producing 201 bhp and 320 Nm of torque, paired with a seven-speed DSG dual-clutch automatic transmission. The engine sends power to all four wheels, making it an all-wheel drive (AWD) car.

The second-gen Skoda Kodiaq was launched early last year as a three-row SUV. The company has recently added a Lounge variant to its already existing variants. The Skoda Kodiaq Lounge variant gets the flagship SUV in a two-row orientation with only five seats, as opposed to seven, which is standard in the Kodiaq.

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Skoda Kodiaq: Price

The Skoda Kodiaq has been priced at ₹39.99 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Lounge variant, which has been made the base variant. The Sportline variant has been priced at ₹43.76 lakh (ex-showroom). Furthermore, the Selection variant boasts a starting ex-showroom price of ₹45.95 lakh.

The Skoda Kodiaq shares its underpinnings with the Volkswagen Tayron R-Line, while competing against it in the sub-50 lakh SUV market. However, the price of the base variant of the Skoda Kodiaq undercuts the price of the base variant of the Volkswagen Tayron R-Line by ₹7 lakh, with the latter being priced at ₹46.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

Skoda is expected to reach out to the owners of the affected 221 vehicles to coordinate inspections and perform any required repairs at no cost to the customer.

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