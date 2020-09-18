Top Sections
Explore Auto
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Home > Auto > Cars > Skoda Octavia with 48V mild-hybrid engine breaks cover
Next-gen Skoda Octavia

Skoda Octavia with 48V mild-hybrid engine breaks cover

1 min read . 03:53 PM IST HT Auto Desk

  • Skoda claims that the mild-hybrid Octavia delivers enhanced efficiency against the standard model with 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine.
  • There are no confirmed plans for the mild-hybrid Skoda Octavia to arrive in India.

The next-gen Skoda Octavia line-up has been introduced with new mild-hybrid powertrains for the international markets. With the latest addition, the new Octavia becomes the first Skoda to feature both strong-hybrid as well as mild-hybrid powertrains.

The new mild-hybrid Octavia will be available with either a 110 PS, 1.0-litre, three-cylinder turbo-petrol unit, or a 150 PS, .5-litre, four-cylinder turbo-petrol unit. This setup will vary depending up on the market.

(Also Read: Skoda Rapid TSI AT launched in India at 9.49 lakh)

The new mild-hybrid system on the Octavia features a belt-integrated starter generator which helps recover energy when the brake pedal is pressed and at the same time, it also charges the 48V lithium-ion battery setup on the car. Skoda claims that the hybrid setup provides up to 50 Nm of torque. As far as transmission options go, there is a 7-speed DSG dual-clutch automatic setup, while the manual options have been given a miss on the mild-hybrid Octavia.

Skoda claims that the mild-hybrid Octavia delivers enhanced efficiency against the standard model with 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine. Performance figures are yet to be revealed.

As far as India launch is concerned, there are no confirmed plans for the mild-hybrid Octavia to arrive in the country. The India-spec model will most-likely get a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine which delivers 190 PS of power. More options may be added in the later stage. If the India-spec Octavia gets the e-TEC mild-hybrid system, it will be the first executive sedan in the country to feature this technology.

(Also Read: Skoda Kodiaq TSI BS 6's launch timeline officially confirmed)

The official launch of the next-gen Octavia has been delayed to 2021, Skoda has confirmed in a media session on Thursday.