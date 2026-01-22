Skoda Octavia RS second batch to come to India in Q4, 2026

Czech automaker Skoda recently announced that it would bring its second batch of the Octavia RS, its premium performance-oriented sedan, to India later this year. The Skoda Octavia RS was brought back to the Indian shores in 2025 with only 100 units. The Octavia RS was sold out within minutes of the company opening its bookings. The sustained demand for the Octavia RS will see the company bring back another batch of the performance-centric sedan in the fourth quarter of this year.

Skoda Octavia RS: Engine

The Skoda Octavia RS is powered by a 2.0L TSI EVO turbocharged four-cylinder engine producing 261 bhp and 370 Nm of torque, paired with a seven-speed dual-clutch DSG automatic transmission. In addition to that, the Octavia RS accelerates from a standstill to 100 kmph in 6.9 seconds, and can achieve an electronically-limited top speed of 250 kmph.

Skoda Octavia RS: Design and Interior

Moreover, the Skoda Octavia RS gets signature RS design cues, including a gloss-black butterfly grille, Matrix LED headlamps, signature V-shaped DRLs and a rear lip spoiler. The Octavia RS will be offered in five colour options - Mamba Green, Magic Black, Candy White, Race Blue and Velvet Red. On the inside, the cabin follows an all-black theme with suede and leatherette upholstery. The RS-specific flat-bottom steering wheel, red stitching and metallic accents underline the sport-oriented layout.

Skoda Octavia RS: Price

The Skoda Octavia RS undercut the Volkswagen Golf GTi, another performance-centric car from the Skoda Volkswagen group, in terms of price, with the former boasting a starting ex-showroom price of ₹49.99 lakh (ex-showroom), while the latter boasts a starting ex-showroom price of ₹50.9 lakh.

Skoda Kushaq facelift and Kylaq new variants

This comes on the back of the company unveiling the facelift of its compact SUV, the Kushaq and introducing two new variants to its sub-compact SUV, the Kylaq. The Kylaq received two new variants, namely Classic Plus and Prestige Plus, introduced at a starting ex-showroom price of ₹8.25 lakh and ₹11.99 lakh, respectively.

The Skoda Kushaq received a visual update along with the addition of new features, including a segment-first rear massager, a 10.24-inch digital instrument cluster, a 10-inch digital infotainment system and an eight-speed torque converter automatic transmission, coupled with the same 1.0L TSI engine which produces 113 bhp and 178 Nm of torque.

