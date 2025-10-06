Skoda Octavia RS bookings commenced. Here’s what it gets…

Skoda Auto India has officially opened bookings for the new Octavia RS , marking the comeback of the performance sedan to the Indian market. Interested buyers can reserve their car through Skoda’s official website by paying a booking amount of ₹2.5 lakh. The brand has confirmed that the launch will take place on October 17, with deliveries scheduled to begin from November 6.

The new Octavia RS will be imported into India as a Completely Built Unit (CBU), making it an exclusive offering with only 100 units available across the country. This approach mirrors Skoda’s strategy of catering to niche performance enthusiasts. Given the CBU status, the sedan is expected to command a premium price, estimated to be between ₹50–60 lakh.

Available in six colours

The 2025 Octavia RS will be offered in a single, fully loaded variant and six striking paint shades: Mamba Green, Magic Black, Race Blue, Candy White, and Velvet Red. The RS seen in India is identical to the global-spec model, showcasing Skoda’s signature Mamba Green exterior that was also displayed at the Auto Expo.

Sporty design

True to its ‘RS’ badge, the sedan carries a sporty exterior theme. Skoda has added gloss black accents around the grille, bumpers, side windows, wing mirrors, and tailpipes, giving it a bold contrast against the body colour. The grille features the VRS insignia, while the LED headlamps get a smoked finish. Other highlights include red-painted brake callipers and a black boot lip spoiler, completing its aggressive stance.

All-black cabin with RS touches

Inside, the Octavia RS embraces an all-black interior theme enhanced by red contrast stitching and a black headliner. The front sport seats come with integrated headrests, while the infotainment screen and virtual cockpit display RS-specific graphics. The cabin also features a digital instrument cluster, freestanding central touchscreen, soft-touch controls, and premium materials to elevate the sporty feel.

Engine and performance

Under the hood, the 2025 Octavia RS draws power from a 2.0-litre TSI turbocharged petrol engine (EA888), the same unit that powers the Volkswagen Golf GTI 8.5. It delivers 265 bhp and 370 Nm of torque, paired with a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission (DSG). The RS also benefits from a variable-ratio progressive steering setup and lowered sports suspension, enhancing its handling and responsiveness.

Specification Details Engine Type 2.0-litre TSI turbocharged petrol (EA888) Power Output 265 bhp Torque 370 Nm Transmission 7-speed dual-clutch automatic (DSG) Steering Variable-ratio progressive steering Suspension Lowered sports suspension Drivetrain Front-wheel drive

Noteworthy features

Key features of the 2025 Skoda Octavia RS include:

10 airbags for comprehensive safety

All-LED lighting system

19-inch dual-tone alloy wheels

Sports exhaust system

Adaptive cruise control

12.9-inch touchscreen infotainment system

Head-Up Display (HUD)

Three-zone automatic climate control

Front sport seats with cooling, heating, massage, and memory functions

360-degree camera

Wireless mobile projection

Multiple Type-C charging ports

675W Canton premium sound system

All-black interior theme with red stitching

RS-specific virtual cockpit graphics

Enthusiast appeal

While its expected pricing places it well above mainstream sedans, the Octavia RS continues to target driving enthusiasts who value performance and exclusivity. With a limited production run, powerful turbo-petrol engine, and aggressive design, the RS is poised to appeal to loyalists of the earlier Octavia VRS models and fans of fast cars like the Golf GTI.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2025, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: