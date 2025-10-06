Skoda Octavia RS bookings commenced. Here’s what it gets…

HT Auto
  Skoda opens Octavia RS bookings for 2.5 lakh ahead of October 17 launch. Limited to 100 CBU units, 265 bhp turbo-petrol, premium 50–60 lakh price range.

Bookings for the upcoming Skoda Octavia RS have commenced.
Skoda Auto India has officially opened bookings for the new Octavia RS, marking the comeback of the performance sedan to the Indian market. Interested buyers can reserve their car through Skoda’s official website by paying a booking amount of 2.5 lakh. The brand has confirmed that the launch will take place on October 17, with deliveries scheduled to begin from November 6.

The new Octavia RS will be imported into India as a Completely Built Unit (CBU), making it an exclusive offering with only 100 units available across the country. This approach mirrors Skoda’s strategy of catering to niche performance enthusiasts. Given the CBU status, the sedan is expected to command a premium price, estimated to be between 50–60 lakh.

Skoda Octavia Rs (HT Auto photo)
Available in six colours

The 2025 Octavia RS will be offered in a single, fully loaded variant and six striking paint shades: Mamba Green, Magic Black, Race Blue, Candy White, and Velvet Red. The RS seen in India is identical to the global-spec model, showcasing Skoda’s signature Mamba Green exterior that was also displayed at the Auto Expo.

Sporty design

True to its ‘RS’ badge, the sedan carries a sporty exterior theme. Skoda has added gloss black accents around the grille, bumpers, side windows, wing mirrors, and tailpipes, giving it a bold contrast against the body colour. The grille features the VRS insignia, while the LED headlamps get a smoked finish. Other highlights include red-painted brake callipers and a black boot lip spoiler, completing its aggressive stance.

All-black cabin with RS touches

Inside, the Octavia RS embraces an all-black interior theme enhanced by red contrast stitching and a black headliner. The front sport seats come with integrated headrests, while the infotainment screen and virtual cockpit display RS-specific graphics. The cabin also features a digital instrument cluster, freestanding central touchscreen, soft-touch controls, and premium materials to elevate the sporty feel.

Engine and performance

Under the hood, the 2025 Octavia RS draws power from a 2.0-litre TSI turbocharged petrol engine (EA888), the same unit that powers the Volkswagen Golf GTI 8.5. It delivers 265 bhp and 370 Nm of torque, paired with a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission (DSG). The RS also benefits from a variable-ratio progressive steering setup and lowered sports suspension, enhancing its handling and responsiveness.

SpecificationDetails
Engine Type2.0-litre TSI turbocharged petrol (EA888)
Power Output265 bhp
Torque370 Nm
Transmission7-speed dual-clutch automatic (DSG)
SteeringVariable-ratio progressive steering
SuspensionLowered sports suspension
DrivetrainFront-wheel drive

Noteworthy features

Key features of the 2025 Skoda Octavia RS include:

  • 10 airbags for comprehensive safety
  • All-LED lighting system
  • 19-inch dual-tone alloy wheels
  • Sports exhaust system
  • Adaptive cruise control
  • 12.9-inch touchscreen infotainment system
  • Head-Up Display (HUD)
  • Three-zone automatic climate control
  • Front sport seats with cooling, heating, massage, and memory functions
  • 360-degree camera
  • Wireless mobile projection
  • Multiple Type-C charging ports
  • 675W Canton premium sound system
  • All-black interior theme with red stitching
  • RS-specific virtual cockpit graphics

Enthusiast appeal

While its expected pricing places it well above mainstream sedans, the Octavia RS continues to target driving enthusiasts who value performance and exclusivity. With a limited production run, powerful turbo-petrol engine, and aggressive design, the RS is poised to appeal to loyalists of the earlier Octavia VRS models and fans of fast cars like the Golf GTI.

First Published Date: 06 Oct 2025, 18:57 pm IST

