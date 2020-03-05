Skoda leaks spy photos of its new electric SUV Enyaq before official unveiling

Skoda took to Twitter to share spy images of its upcoming electric SUV Enyaq. The company had announced the name of the SUV in February.

The first detailed photo offers a glimpse at the design of the Skoda Enyaq as well as a bit of the interiors as well. It has a prominent grille, unique tailgates and a simplistic side profile. The front of the SUV looks similar to Skoda’s Vision iV concept. The all-black interior is dominated by a giant touchscreen infotainment system.





The Skoda Enyaq will be the carmaker’s first electric vehicle based on the MEB platform and is expected to be introduced later this year.

The name of the new Skoda Enyaq is derived from the Irish name ‘enya’, meaning ‘source of life’. Enya itself comes from the Irish Gaelic word ‘Eithne’, meaning ‘essence’, ‘spirit’ or ‘principle’. These different meanings allow different perspectives on the name of Skoda’s new SUV. The ‘source of life’ symbolises the car manufacturer’s entry into green mobility.

Like the names of Skoda’s successful SUV models Kodiaq, Karoq and Kamiq, which are derived from the language of the Inuit people living in northern Canada and Greenland, Skoda combines the future all-electric vehicles based on the MEB with the Irish language in a legendary northern region. The ‘E’ at the beginning of the name stands for electromobility; the ‘Q’ at the end creates a clear connection to the virtues of an SUV.

The concept car is equipped with two electric motors with a total capacity of 306 litres. The maximum speed of the car is expected to be around 180 kmph, and the battery reserve is enough to drive about 500 kms. It can be recharged by 80% in about half an hour.

By 2025, Skoda expects all-electric vehicles and models with plug-in hybrid drives to account for 25% of sales. By 2021, the car manufacturer will have invested two billion euros in the development of electric models and a holistic, interconnected ecosystem for modern and environmentally friendly mobility solutions.