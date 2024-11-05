Skoda Kylaq teased ahead of November 6 debut, revealing…

Skoda is gearing up to launch its latest product Kylaq on November 6 in India. The Skoda Kylaq is going to be a sub-compact SUV from the Czech automaker, which will challenge the likes of Tata Nexon , Maruti Suzuki Brezza , Hyundai Venue , Kia Sonet , and Mahindra XUV 3XO among others. Ahead of its global debut, the Volkswagen Group-owned carmaker has teased the Skoda Kylaq SUV, revealing some of its design elements.

Utility vehicles in India have been witnessing a rapid surge in demand and growth. This has propelled almost all the major carmakers in the country to bring their respective products into this space. Affordability compared to fully-grown SUVs, signature boxy and high-riding stances as well as practicality quotient have made the sub-compact SUVs immensely popular in the Indian passenger vehicle market over the last few years. Skoda being a key European premium affordable car brand in India, doesn't want to be left behind in this race. The Kylaq comes as a result of that strategy.

Skoda Kylaq: What the teaser revealed

The latest teaser video released by the automaker ahead of its global debut on November 6, reveals some of the key design elements of the Skoda Kylaq. The teaser hints to us that the Skoda Kylaq will continue with the signature Bohemian Crystal-influenced design philosophy which is visible in other Skoda cars like Kushaq and Slavia.

The latest teaser has revealed the outline of the headlamp, the shape of the taillight and the Kylaq badging at the rear. It will come with a fully LED headlamp with LED daytime running lights. The taillights too will carry full LED treatment.

Skoda Kylaq: What will power it

Powering the Skoda Kylaq will be the automaker's 1.0-litre TSI petrol engine which is capable of churning out 114 bhp peak power and 178 Nm of maximum torque. Transmission choices for the SUGV are a six-speed manual gearbox and a six-speed torque converter automatic unit.

Skoda Kylaq: Why it is important

The upcoming Skoda Kylaq is going to be an important car for the carmaker as it will allow the company to return to the sub-10 lakh segment of the Indian passenger vehicle market after a gap of nearly 10 years. This SUV will also allow Skoda to expand into lower-tier markets across the country, where it has a very small presence at present.

