Skoda Kylaq SUV, rival to Brezza, Nexon, launches in India. Check price

By: Sameer Fayaz Contractor
Written By: Sabyasachi Dasgupta
| Updated on: 06 Nov 2024, 12:47 PM
  • Skoda Kylaq SUVs can be booked from December 2 this year. The deliveries are expected to start early next year.
Skoda has launched its latest SUV Kylaq in India at a starting price of ₹7.90 lakh (ex-showroom) to enter the fiercely competitive sub-compact segment dominated by the likes of Maruti Brezza and Tata Nexon among others.

Skoda has launched the Kylaq SUV in India today at a starting price of 7.90 lakh (ex-showroom). The Kylaq is the Czech auto giant's first foray into the sub-compact SUV segment in India and is also the second made in India SUV after the Kushaq. Skoda has announced that the Kylaq SUV bookings will start from December 2 while the deliveries will begin after Republic Day in January next year. The Kylaq will rival the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Brezza and Tata Nexon SUVs among others in the segment.

First Published Date: 06 Nov 2024, 12:47 PM IST
