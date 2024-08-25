Skoda Kylaq SUV preparing for early 2025 debut. Key feature expectations

Skoda Auto India has revealed the name of its next major offering for the Indian market, which will be based on the MQB-A0-IN architecture. Slated to launch in early 2025 and christened as Skoda Kylaq , the compact SUV will challenge rivals such as Tata Nexon , Hyundai Venue , Kia Sonet , and Mahindra XUV 3XO among others. This is going to be the Czech automaker's third car in India based on the platform.

Skoda revealed its plan to grab a chunk of the compact SUV market in India which has been witnessing rapid growth over the last couple of years. The Kylaq will play a key role in that strategy. Skoda has started testing the SUV on Indian roads already, and the spyshots of the test mule have revealed some of the key features and design elements of the Kylaq.

Here is a quick and comprehensive look at the key facts of the Skoda Kylaq that we know.

Skoda Kylaq: Split headlamps

The Skoda Kylaq SUV will come with split headlamps. Expect the higher variants to get LED projector headlamps, which is a feature increasingly becoming popular among Indian car buyers. The headlamps will come with new LED daytime running lights, while the SUV will also feature inverted L-shaped LED taillights. Also, the SUV will receive a clear lens setup for the taillamp.

Skoda Kylaq: Single pane sunroof

One of the spyshots of the upcoming Skoda Kylaq has revealed the SUV will get a sunroof. The test mule of the car had a single-pane electric sunroof. However, expect the sunroof to be available in the higher variants of the SUV, not the lower trims.

Skoda Kylaq: Exterior colours

Skoda Kylaq compact SUV would be available in a wide range of exterior colour options. However, the Red paint theme of the Skoda Kylaq will be a part of the range of exterior shades for the SUV.

Skoda Kylaq: Other design elements

The other design elements of the Skoda Kylaq SUV will include roof rails, a shark-fin antenna, and a slightly raked C pillar among others. The registration plate would be positioned at the centre of the tailgate, not at the bumper of the SUV, as the test mule has suggested.

Skoda Kylaq: Powertrain

Skoda Kylaq sub-four metre compact SUV will be powered by a 1.0-litre three-cylinder TSI petrol engine, which would be helpful for the brand to get the advantage of the tax brackets applicable to the SUVs in this segment. This engine would be available with a six-speed manual gearbox, while there would be a torque converter unit on offer as well. The engine will churn out 114 bhp peak power and 178 Nm of maximum torque.

