Skoda Kylaq spied yet again. Check what the base variant looks like

Skoda Auto India is all set to enter the Indian sub compact SUV segment with its Kylaq SUV. The Skoda Kylaq will officially be unveiled on November 6, 2024 while the launch is expected to happen sometime early next year. While earlier few camouflaged spy shots have given us a hint as to what to expect from the upcoming subcompact SUV. Now though new spy shots have emerged giving us a look at what to expect from the entry level variant of the SUV.

Skoda Kylaq is going to be the third all-new car for the Indian market, built on the automaker's MQB-A0-IN platform, which is a cheaper derivative of the Volkswagen Group's MQB modular architecture.

At the front, the vehicle sports the same split headlamp setup as seen earlier, but the base spec gets halogen lights rather than a LED setup. It also gets the same front grille with the air vents placed on the bottom half. It rides on 16-inch steel wheels with black covers, differing from the blacked-out alloy wheels seen in the official teaser. The test model also shows front disc brakes paired with rear drum brakes, though it lacks a rear wiper and defogger, which are expected to be included in the higher-spec trims.

Skoda Kylaq is a sub-compact SUV slated to break cover on November 6 and launch in 2025, challenging rivals like Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet and Maruti Suzuki Brezza among others.

Inside, the Kylaq Base takes design inspiration from the Kushaq. The feature list is minimal, with fabric seats, a two-spoke steering wheel, an analog instrument cluster, a manual rearview mirror, a manual handbrake, and cup holders for the front seats. However, it’s missing a music system and touchscreen. In terms of safety, the Kylaq includes six airbags as standard. Higher trims are anticipated to offer a 360-degree camera and an advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) package.

Skoda Kylaq: What we know so far

Skoda Kylaq is going to be the third all-new car for the Indian market, built on the automaker's MQB-A0-IN platform, which is a cheaper derivative of the Volkswagen Group's MQB modular architecture. The Skoda Kushaq was the first car in India that used this platform when it was launched in 2021. The Skoda Slavia, launched in 2022 also used the same platform and the Kylaq is going to be the third model from the OEM.

The top of the line Skoda Kylaq gets new LED projector headlamps and a vertically slatted radiator grille with Skoda's signature design. The front grille is flanked by the LED daytime running lights. The front and rear bumpers look chunky. Other design elements include pentagon-shaped taillights with LED inserts, sculpted tailgate, blacked-out alloy wheels, roof rails and rear disc brakes.

Powering the upcoming Skoda Kylaq SUV will be a 1.0-litre three-cylinder TSI petrol engine. This engine will be available with a six-speed manual gearbox, while there will be a six-speed automatic unit on offer as well. This engine is capable of churning out 114 bhp peak power and 178 Nm of maximum torque.The Skoda Kylaq shares the same MQB-A0-IN platform as the Kushaq and Slavia. These two cars have already scored five-star safety ratings in Global NCAP tests for adults and children.

Skoda hinted that the Kylaq too will come with a similar level of safety. On the safety front, the SUV will get more than 25 active and passive safety features, including six airbags, traction and stability control, anti-lock brakes, Electronic Brake Distribution (EBD), brake disc wiping, rollover protection, motor slip regulation, electronic differential lock, passenger airbag de-activation, multi-collision braking and ISOFIX seats among others.

