Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

Search
HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Cars & Bikes Auto Cars News Skoda Kylaq Secures 5 Stars In Bharat Ncap Crash Tests, Becomes India's Safest Subcompact Suv

Skoda Kylaq secures 5 stars in Bharat NCAP crash tests, becomes India's safest subcompact SUV

By: Sameer Fayaz Contractor
Updated on: 15 Jan 2025, 18:30 PM
Follow us on:
The made-in-India Skoda Kylaq has registered an impressive result in the Bharat NCAP crash tests scoring 97 per cent in Adult Occupant Protection and
...
The Skoda Kylaq outperformed the Mahindra XUV 3XO earning the title of India's safest subcompact SUV on sale

The Skoda Kylaq has become one of the safety subcompact SUVs on sale securing an impressive five-star safety rating in the Bharat NCAP crash tests. The SUV managed to outperform the Mahindra XUV 3XO in the Bharat NCAP tests, earning the title of the safest subcompact SUV on sale. The Kylaq is the brand’s most accessible offering and deliveries are set to begin from January 27, 2025.

Skoda Kylaq Bharat NCAP Test Results

The Kylaq scored 30.88 points out of 32 in Adult Occupant Protection, and 45 points out of 49 in Child Occupant Protection. The Kylaq is the first Skoda offering to be tested under the Bharat NCAP programme and joins the India-made Skoda Kushaq and Slavia, which secured five stars in the Global NCAP crash test results.

Also Read : Skoda Kylaq deliveries to begin soon. Here's what the subcompact SUV gets

The Skoda Kylaq scored a 30.88 points out of 32 in Adult Occupant Protection

The Kylaq scored 15.035 points out of 16 in the frontal offset barrier test for adult occupant protection. The results rated both the occupant compartment and footwell as stable. The side-moving deformable barrier test saw the SUV score an impressive 15.840 points out of 16.

Concerning child occupant protection, the Kylaq scored a maximum of 16 out of 16 points in the frontal offset barrier test and a full 8 points in the side-moving deformable barrier test for 1.5 and 3-year-old children. The model also scored maximum points in the child seat assessment and 9 out of 13 points in the vehicle-based assessment.

The Skoda Kylaq Prestige MT variant was tested by the Bharat NCAP

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Skoda Kylaq
Engine Icon998 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 7.89 - 14.40 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
Tata Nexon
Engine Icon1497 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 8 - 15.80 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Engine Icon1497 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 7.49 - 15.49 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
UPCOMING
Honda WR-V 2024
Engine Icon1199.0 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 8 - 10 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Kia Sonet
Engine Icon1493 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 7.99 - 15.77 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
Hyundai Venue
Engine Icon1493 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 7.94 - 13.62 Lakhs
Compare View Offers

The crash tests were conducted in December 2024 and the vehicle tested was the Prestige manual variant. The results, however, apply to all variants of the Skoda Kylaq.

Watch: Skoda Kylaq SUV launched to take on Brezza, Nexon | First Look | Price, features, engine, bookings

Skoda Kylaq Safety Features

In terms of equipment, the Kylaq is loaded on the safety front and gets six airbags as standard, along with ABS, ESC, and EBD. The SUV also gets a traction control system (TCS) and motor slip regulation (MSR), hill hold control, electronic differential locking system, brake disc wiping, and rear parking sensors. The company says there are over 35 standard safety features on the Kylaq.

The Skoda Kylaq is offered with the 1.0-litre turbo petrol TSI engine with either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed torque converter. Prices for the Kylaq start from 7.89 lakh, going up to 14.40 lakh (ex-showroom).

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2024, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: 15 Jan 2025, 18:30 PM IST
TAGS: Bharat NCAP Crash Tests
Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS