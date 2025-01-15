Skoda Kylaq secures 5 stars in Bharat NCAP crash tests, becomes India's safest subcompact SUV

The Skoda Kylaq has become one of the safety subcompact SUVs on sale securing an impressive five-star safety rating in the Bharat NCAP crash tests. The SUV managed to outperform the Mahindra XUV 3XO in the Bharat NCAP tests, earning the title of the safest subcompact SUV on sale. The Kylaq is the brand’s most accessible offering and deliveries are set to begin from January 27, 2025.

The made-in-India Skoda Kylaq has registered an impressive result in the Bharat NCAP crash tests scoring 97 per cent in Adult Occupant Protection and

Skoda Kylaq Bharat NCAP Test Results

The Kylaq scored 30.88 points out of 32 in Adult Occupant Protection, and 45 points out of 49 in Child Occupant Protection. The Kylaq is the first Skoda offering to be tested under the Bharat NCAP programme and joins the India-made Skoda Kushaq and Slavia, which secured five stars in the Global NCAP crash test results.

The Skoda Kylaq scored a 30.88 points out of 32 in Adult Occupant Protection

The Kylaq scored 15.035 points out of 16 in the frontal offset barrier test for adult occupant protection. The results rated both the occupant compartment and footwell as stable. The side-moving deformable barrier test saw the SUV score an impressive 15.840 points out of 16.

Concerning child occupant protection, the Kylaq scored a maximum of 16 out of 16 points in the frontal offset barrier test and a full 8 points in the side-moving deformable barrier test for 1.5 and 3-year-old children. The model also scored maximum points in the child seat assessment and 9 out of 13 points in the vehicle-based assessment.

The Skoda Kylaq Prestige MT variant was tested by the Bharat NCAP

The crash tests were conducted in December 2024 and the vehicle tested was the Prestige manual variant. The results, however, apply to all variants of the Skoda Kylaq.

Skoda Kylaq Safety Features

In terms of equipment, the Kylaq is loaded on the safety front and gets six airbags as standard, along with ABS, ESC, and EBD. The SUV also gets a traction control system (TCS) and motor slip regulation (MSR), hill hold control, electronic differential locking system, brake disc wiping, and rear parking sensors. The company says there are over 35 standard safety features on the Kylaq.

The Skoda Kylaq is offered with the 1.0-litre turbo petrol TSI engine with either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed torque converter. Prices for the Kylaq start from ₹7.89 lakh, going up to ₹14.40 lakh (ex-showroom).

