Skoda Kylaq scores 5-star rating in Bharat NCAP. All the safety features it gets

Skoda Kylaq recently scored a 5-star crash test rating through Bharat NCAP. It is now the safest sub 4-metre compact SUV in the Indian market. In fact, it managed to outscore the Mahindra XUV 3XO in the Bharat NCAP tests, earning the title of the safest subcompact SUV on sale. Here are all the safety features that the Skoda Kylaq gets that helped it in scoring the safest score.

The Skoda Kylaq, manufactured in India, has achieved remarkable results in the Bharat NCAP crash tests, attaining a score of 97 percent in Adult Occup

Skoda says that the Kylaq is equipped with over 25 standard safety features across all variants. It comes with six airbags, hot stamped steel panels, anti-lock braking system, electronic brake distribution, Stability Control and Traction Control.

Apart from this, there is also Multi Collision Brake, Electronic Differential Lock, Brake Disc Wiping, Roll Over Protection, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System, High Speed Alerts, Central Locking, seatbelt pretensioners and reminders and rear parking sensors.

As you climb up the variant ladder, Skoda adds a rear parking camera with guidelines, hill hold control and anti theft alarm.

Watch: Skoda Kylaq crash test at Bharat NCAP | Five-star safety rating | Safest sub-compact SUV in India

|#+|Skoda Kylaq Bharat NCAP test results

The Kylaq achieved a score of 30.88 out of 32 in Adult Occupant Protection and 45 out of 49 in Child Occupant Protection. It is the inaugural Skoda model to undergo testing under the Bharat NCAP program, complementing the India-manufactured Skoda Kushaq and Slavia, both of which attained five-star ratings in the Global NCAP crash test evaluations.

The Kylaq achieved a score of 15.035 points out of a possible 16 in the frontal offset barrier test, which evaluates adult occupant protection. The assessment indicated that both the occupant compartment and footwell maintained stability. In the side-moving deformable barrier test, the SUV excelled with a score of 15.840 points out of 16.

Regarding child occupant protection, the Kylaq attained a perfect score of 16 out of 16 in the frontal offset barrier test and secured a full 8 points in the side-moving deformable barrier test for children aged 1.5 and 3 years. Additionally, the model received maximum points in the child seat evaluation and scored 9 out of 13 points in the vehicle-based assessment.

The crash tests were conducted in December 2024 and the vehicle tested was the Prestige manual variant. The results, however, apply to all variants of the Skoda Kylaq.

