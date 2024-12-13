Skoda Kylaq production begins at Chakan plant amidst strong demand

Skoda Auto Volkswagen India (SAVWIPL) has announced the start of production for the new Skoda Kylaq SUV at its manufacturing facility in Chakan, Maharashtra. The new Kylaq is the fifth model to be based on the MQB A0 IN platform, which shares its underpinnings with the Skoda Kushaq and Slavia, as well as the Volkswagen Taigun and Virtus.

Skoda Kylaq produced at Chakan Plant

The new Skoda Kylaq will be manufactured locally for domestic and export markets. The automaker says the new SUV is built on four pillars safety, comfort, quality, and global design. Skoda Auto Volkswagen further revealed that it has improved its local supplier base by an additional 10 per cent to improve turnaround time and reduce the cost of ownership with the Kylaq. This should also benefit its other made-in-India offerings.

Also Read : Skoda Kylaq garners 10,000 bookings in 10 days, deliveries begin in January

Skoda Atuo Volkswagen India has increased its capacity by 30 per cent to accommodate the new Skoda Kylaq at the Chakan plant

Speaking about the Kylaq’s production, Piyush Arora, Managing Director and CEO of Skoda Auto Volkswagen India, said, “We’re thrilled to begin production of Skoda Auto India’s first sub-4-metre SUV. Congratulations to the entire team on the successful start of production. The Kylaq is engineered and developed in India to cater to the evolving requirements of Indian customers. By manufacturing the Kylaq locally, we proudly support the Make-in-India initiative, maintaining the Group’s DNA of delivering safety, comfort and driving dynamics. It was heartening to see the positive reception it received at the world premiere last month, and I am confident that Skoda Kylaq will truly resonate with Indian car buyers."

Made in India Skoda Kylaq

Skoda Auto Volkswagen has increased its production capacity by 30 per cent to 255,000 units per annum to accommodate the Kylaq. The company also says it has improved operational efficiency with production lines now running at 40 jobs per hour (JPH).

Andreas Dick, Member of the Board of Management of Skoda Auto for Production and Logistics, said, “The successful start of production for Skoda Kylaq reflects the incredible teamwork and collaboration between our teams in India and the Czech Republic. Every detail has been meticulously planned and executed, from design to the implementation of advanced manufacturing processes, ensuring we meet the highest standards of quality and efficiency. These efforts have created the ideal prerequisites for Kylaq to become a cornerstone of our success in India, setting new benchmarks in the compact SUV segment and strengthening our commitment to this dynamic market."

Also Watch: Skoda Kylaq SUV launched to take on Brezza, Nexon | First Look | Price, features, engine, bookings

Skoda Auto India Dealership Expansion

Skoda Auto India is looking to expand its presence to 350 outlets in 2025 covering Tier 2 and 3 cities. Deliveries of the new Kylaq will begin on January 27, 2025. Prices start from ₹7.89 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom) and the automaker recently revealed that the Kylaq has already garnered over 10,000 bookings in 10 days. The company has also stopped accepting bookings for the base variant of the Kylaq due to the overwhelming demand.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2024, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: