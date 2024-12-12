Skoda Kylaq garners over 10,000 bookings in 10 days, deliveries begin in January

The Skoda Kylaq has garnered over 10,000 bookings in 10 days, the automaker has announced. Bookings for the new Kylaq subcompact SUV commenced on December 2, 2024, with prices starting at ₹7.89 lakh, and going up to ₹14.40 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom). The new offering is the brand’s most accessible SUV yet and deliveries are set to begin from January 27, 2025, onwards.

Skoda Kylaq Bookings Cross 10,000 Units

Skoda Auto India is foraying into the highly competitive subcompact SUV segment that has several established offerings like the Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Tata Nexon, Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue, Mahindra XUV 3XO and the like. The new Kylaq has its work cut out if it wants to make a mark against the competition.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars Skoda Superb 1984 cc 1984 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 54 Lakhs Compare UPCOMING Skoda Kodiaq 2025 1984 cc 1984 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 45 - 55 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched Skoda Slavia 1498 cc 1498 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 10.69 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Skoda Enyaq 77 kwh 77 kwh 510 km 510 km ₹ 50 - 55 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched Audi A6 1984 cc 1984 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 54.42 Lakhs Compare View Offers Volvo S90 1969 cc 1969 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 61.90 Lakhs Compare View Offers

Also Read : Skoda Kylaq subcompact SUV for India launched, prices start at ₹7.89 lakh

The Skoda Kylaq shares several bits in its cabin with the Kushaq. The SUV comes with the Virtual Cockpit and a touchscreen infotainment system

While the rivals offer a range of engine options including petrol, diesel, CNG, and electric, the Skoda Kylaq will be available with a single 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine tuned for 113 bhp and 179 Nm of peak torque, paired with a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed torque converter. This is the same engine that powers the Skoda Kushaq 1.0 TSI version. It’ll be interesting to see if the Kylaq has managed to cannibalise the lower variants of the Kushaq in the brand’s portfolio.

Skoda Kylaq Features

The new Skoda Kylaq gets the ‘Modern Solid’ design language and gets split LED headlamps, short overhangs, and LED taillights. The cabin sports several familiar bits with the Kushaq and comes loaded with features like six-way electric seats with ventilation for the front row, dual-spoke multi-function steering wheel, an electric sunroof, cruise control, leatherette upholstery and more. Other features include a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, an 8-inch Virtual Cockpit, and more. The Kylaq has a boot capacity of 446 litres, which can be expanded to 1,265 litres with the rear seats folded down.

Watch: Skoda Kylaq SUV launched to take on Brezza, Nexon | First Look | Price, features, engine, bookings

Skoda says the new Kylaq has been tested for more than 800,000 km. The subcompact SUV is equipped with 25 active and passive safety features including six airbags, multi-collision brakes, rollover protection, electronic differential lock, anti-lock brakes with EBD, ESC, and more.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2024, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: