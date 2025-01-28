Skoda Kylaq deliveries begin today: A close look at pricing and variant-wise features

The Skoda Kylaq marks the Czech manufacturer’s entry into the highly competitive sub-compact SUV segment. Launched in November 2024 at ₹7.89 lakh (ex-showroom), the Kylaq is the third model under Skoda’s India 2.0 strategy. While the Kushaq and Slavia have expanded the carmaker’s presence in Tier-1 cities, the Kylaq is expected to aid the push into the Tier-2 and Tier-3 markets. Deliveries for the new Skoda Kylaq have begun today and it will be available in four variants with seven colour options. If you are interested in getting your hands on the new sub-compact SUV, here is a close look at the pricing and variants offered:

Skoda Kylaq variant-wise pricing (all prices are ex-showroom) Kylaq variants Manual (in Rs) Automatic (in Rs) Classic 7,89,00 - Signature 9,59,000 10,59,000 Signature+ 11,40,000 12,40,000 Prestige 13,35,000 14,40,000

Skoda Kylaq Classic:

The entry-level Classic variant of the Skoda Kylaq is priced from ₹7.89 lakh (ex-showroom) and is limited to a manual gearbox. This is the base model from the lineup and is fitted with LED lighting units all around with 16-inch steel wheels. Skoda has equipped the Kylaq with all the essential safety features such as six airbags, ABS with EBD, ESC, and traction control. The cabin gets treated with fabric upholstery and the driver gets a manually adjustable seat, with adjustable headrests all around. This variant is limited to three colour options – Candy White, Brilliant Silver, and Tornado Red. Olive Gold is available for an extra ₹9,000 on the ex-showroom price.

Skoda Kylaq Signature:

The Kylaq’s Signature variant is priced at ₹9.59 lakh (ex-showroom) for the manual gearbox and ₹10.59 lakh (ex-showroom) for the automatic. This gets everything that comes as standard with the Classic variant and adds on features such as cruise control and TPMS. The car is additionally equipped with a larger, seven-inch infotainment display that supports wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. This variant rides on 16-inch silver alloy wheels while featuring similar fabric upholstery with a new design. The cabin is treated with a front centre armrest with storage, a cooled glovebox, rear AC vents, and metallic decor elements. The Skoda Kylaq Signature features five colour options as standard, adding on Olive Gold and Carbon Steel. Deep Black and Lava Blue options will fetch an extra ₹9,000 on the ex-showroom price.

Skoda Kylaq Signature+:

The Signature+ variant is priced at ₹11.40 lakh for the manual gearbox and ₹12.40 lakh for the automatic, both being ex-showroom prices. In addition to the features included with the Signature variant, this brings a rearview camera, automatic headlamps, and hill hold assist. It features a 10-inch infotainment with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay and an eight-inch instrument cluster. With this variant, the Kylaq’s cabin is treated with automatic climate control and a bamboo fibre-infused dashboard pad. The driver gets a leather-wrapped steering wheel as well as access to keyless entry and a push button start/stop. The Signature+ model adds on the Deep Black paint scheme as standard, with Lava Blue available for an extra ₹9,000.

Skoda Kylaq Prestige:

The Skoda Kylaq’s top-spec variant is the Prestige, priced at ₹13.35 lakh for the manual and ₹14.40 lakh for the automatic (both prices are ex-showroom). This variant comes riding on 17-inch dual-tone alloys with LED projector headlamps. It further features front LED fog lamps with a static cornering function. In addition to the features offered in the Signature+ variant, this brings leatherette seat upholstery, front and rear door armrest in cushioned leatherette, and an electric sunroof. The Kylaq Prestige further features a wireless phone charger, auto-dimming IRVMs, ambient interior lighting, and six-way electrically adjustable front seats. All colour options are available as standard with this variant.

