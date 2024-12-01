Skoda Kylaq bookings open tomorrow, pricing to be revealed. Here’s all you need to know

Skoda Auto India entered one of the most highly populated segments in India, the sub compact SUV segment with the Kylaq . The Skoda Kylaq was launched at a starting price of ₹7.89 lakh, ex-showroom. The company is all set to commence the bookings for the Skoda Kylaq from November 2, 2024. Alongside this, Skoda will also reveal the complete price list for its sub compact SUV.

The Skoda Kylaq has been launched at ₹7.89 lakh with four variants. It features a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine paired to either a six speed manual g

While Skoda vehicles are usually on the higher side of the price range as compared to the competition, with the Kylaq, Skoda has undercut almost every of its competitors. With a starting price of ₹7.89 lakh the Skoda Kylaq is only ₹10,000 more expensive than the Mahindra XUV 3XO which is the most affordable option in the segment.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars Skoda Kylaq 998 cc 998 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 7.89 Lakhs Compare UPCOMING Skoda Kodiaq 2025 1984 cc 1984 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 45 - 55 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched Skoda Slavia 1498 cc 1498 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 10.69 Lakhs Compare View Offers Skoda Superb 1984 cc 1984 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 54 Lakhs Compare UPCOMING Skoda Enyaq 77 kwh 77 kwh 510 km 510 km ₹ 50 - 55 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched Skoda Kushaq 1498 cc 1498 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 10.89 Lakhs Compare View Offers

Also Read : Want to buy the Skoda Kylaq? Here are the colours and variants offered

The Skoda Kylaq will be offered in four distinct variants, Classic, Signature, Signature+, and Prestige, each bringing a different interior theme and upholstery. Here’s a look as to what the base Skoda Kylaq Classic variant will offer.

Skoda Kylaq: Design

The new Skoda Kylaq is the brand's smallest SUV yet and will take on offerings like the Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Tata Nexon, Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue and the like. The new Kylaq debuts Skoda's Modern-Solid design language featuring split headlamps, a boxy profile, and short overhangs. The butterfly grille continues to feature in a modern iteration. The small SUV will also get 17-inch alloy wheels on the top trims, while the LED DRLs and headlamps will be standard across range.

Also watch: Skoda Kylaq SUV launched to take on Brezza, Nexon | First Look | Price, features, engine, bookings

Skoda Kylaq: Features

The Skoda Kylaq gets a digital cluster and a 10.1-inch central touchscreen infotainment that allows for wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. These are limited to the top trims while the entry-level versions will be limited to a five-inch touchscreen and a semi-digital cluster.

The Kylaq features six-way electric seats with ventilation for the front row and the cabin gets both single and dual-tone options, depending on the variant chosen. While Classic, Signature, and Signature+ have different types of fabric upholstery, the top-spec Prestige trim will receive leatherette seats. An electric sunroof is additionally expected to be offered with this variant.

Also Read : Skoda Kylaq vs Kia Sonet: Five features the newcomer sub-compact SUV misses out

Skoda claims that the new Kylaq has been tested across 8,00,000 km of Indian terrain in order to have it prepped for the country’s rough driving conditions. The car features more than 25 active and passive safety features, including six airbags, multi-collision brake, rollover protection, electronic differential lock, anti-lock brakes with EBD, and electronic stability control among others.

Skoda Kylaq: Engine

The Skoda Kylaq is powered by the 1.0 litre three cylinder TSI petrol unit which also powers the other India 2.0 project cars including the Skoda Kushaq. However, unlike the Kushaq and the Slavia, the Kylaq won’t get the 1.5 litre TSI petrol engine. The 1.0 litre petrol engine in the Kylaq produces 114 bhp of peak power and 178 Nm of maximum torque. While for the higher end variants, this engine will be paired with either a six speed manual transmission or a six speed automatic transmission, the base Classic variant of the sub compact SUV will only be available with the manual transmission.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2024, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: