Next-generation Skoda Kushaq could get a seven-seater model, likely to launch in 2027

Three-row Skoda Kushaq in the pipeline

Skoda is currently working on a facelifted iteration of the Kushaq, but at the same, the next-generation avatar of the SUV is also planned, which is likely to launch in 2027. The new generation Skoda Kushaq is expected to receive a three-row version, which will accommodate seven occupants. Expect this three-row Kushaq to come underpinned by a new architecture, which is likely to be the MQB A0 37.

Based on the MQB A0-IN platform, Skoda Kushaq is an important car under Volkswagen AG's India 2.0 plan, which is spearheaded by Skoda. However, the Kushaq being a compact SUV, its dimensions cannot be altered, which means that squeezing a third-row seat is challenging. This is why Skoda is planning to launch a new generation model, which will allow the automaker the liberty to add a third-row seating layout to the Kushaq.

Why a three-row Skoda Kushaq makes sense

A three-row Skoda Kushaq SUV makes logical sense considering the fact the SUV has a wide range of rivals from MG Motor, Kia, Hyundai, Mahindra and Jeep, which all have two-row and three-row offerings. The number of car manufacturers in this space is expected to increase over the next few years as Maruti Suzuki, Toyota, Renault and Nissan are planning to introduce their respective offerings in this domain. Bringing a three-row version of Kushaq will allow Skoda to take on these rivals easily.

