Skoda Kushaq received 10,000 bookings; automatic Style variant to get updates

Skoda Auto India on Monday announced it has received 10,000 bookings for its recently-launched Kushaq SUV in the country. Skoda also announced that the automatic Style variants will now offer six airbags and Tyre-Pressure Monitoring System at an incremental price of ₹40,000.

The Czech automaker leading the Volkswagen group's India 2.0 program has also said that Kushaq is leading its monthly sales momentum. The mid-sized SUV has helped the car brand to post increased sales in the country.

In order to boost the appeal of Skoda Kushaq, the automaker has decided to introduce six airbags and TPMS to both 1.0-litre and 1.5-litre automatic Style variants of the SUV.

Talking about the sales milestone, Zac Hollis, Brand Director, Skoda Auto India, said that despite unprecedented pressures caused by the coronavirus pandemic and the supply challenges, Skoda has crossed the 10,000 bookings milestone for the Kushaq. “The Kushaq was made keeping in mind what matters most to customers, and it is a matter of pride for us that the car is finding its way to many Indian homes. 2021 is special for us because we complete two decades of operations in the country. We have been successful in providing an unparalleled value luxury proposition and the launch of Kushaq has really accelerated the ambitions of the Skoda brand in India," he further added.

Skoda is betting big on its new products for sales growth in India. These new models include the new generation Octavia sedan and Kushaq SUV. Since its introduction, Kushaq has been grabbing the attention of the buyers and selling hot.

In August this year, Skoda India registered 3,829 units of passenger vehicle sales in the domestic market. This recorded 282% sales growth for the auto company last month, compared to the same month a year ago when it sold 1,003 units.