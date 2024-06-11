Skoda Kushaq Onyx AT debuts at ₹13.49 lakh. Check details
- The Skoda Kushaq Onyx AT is claimed to be most affordable AT SUV in its segment based on the value proposition it offers, the company said.
Skoda has introduced the Skoda Kushaq Onyx 1.0L TSI AT, priced at ₹13.49 lakh (ex-showroom). This new variant slots between existing trims, offering a fresh take on features and automatic transmission accessibility.
The Kushaq Onyx AT is a direct response to customer feedback. It bridges the gap between a budget-friendly option and a feature-laden variant. This strategic move places the Kushaq Onyx AT as a contender for the most affordable automatic SUV in its segment.
Changes over regular model
The Kushaq Onyx AT borrows some exterior elements from the higher-spec Ambition variant. It gets Skoda's signature Crystalline LED headlights with DRLs along with front fog lamps with cornering function. The familiar Tecton wheel covers and "Onyx" badging remain.
The cabin receives notable upgrades including Hill Hold Control and Paddle Shifters. The driver gets a leather-wrapped steering wheel with a multifunction control panel and chrome accents. Passengers benefit from Skoda's Climatronic with a touch panel for climate control. Six airbags come standard, prioritising safety. The SUV also gets "Onyx" themed cushions and mats.
The Kushaq Onyx AT retains the 1.0 TSI turbo-charged three-cylinder petrol engine, delivering 113 bhp of power and 178 Nm of torque. This engine is paired with a six-speed automatic transmission. Notably, the Kushaq achieved a perfect five-star rating in the Global New Car Assessment Programme (GNCAP) crash tests for both adult and child occupant protection.
What's next?
The Skoda Kushaq underpins the MQB-A0-IN platform which was developed in a collaboration between Indian and Czech Republic teams specifically designed for the Indian market. This platform prioritises high localisation, boasting 95 per cent locally-sourced components, potentially translating to a lower cost of ownership for customers.
Introduced in July 2021, the Kushaq was the first product under the India 2.0 project by Skoda Auto Volkswagen India. It was followed by the Skoda Slavia sedan in March 2022, both built on this platform. Skoda has further committed to India with the announcement of a new compact SUV on the same platform, expected to debut in 2025.