Skoda Kushaq Facelift vs Renault Duster: Which compact SUV to buy in 2026?

The compact SUV segment in India has never been this heated. Skoda has given the Kushaq a facelift and kept it sharply priced. On the other hand, Renault has brought the Duster back with a completely redesigned package. On the surface, they're fishing in the same pond, but spend five minutes comparing the two, and the differences become hard to ignore. Let's start by comparing where most buyers actually start: the price tag.

Skoda Kushaq Facelift vs Renault Duster: Price breakdown

The Kushaq facelift opens at ₹10.69 lakh (ex-showroom), while the Duster edges in just below at ₹10.49 lakh. At the top end, both cars approach the ₹19 lakh mark. Renault has also thrown in an 'R Pass' subscription plan that trims a few thousand off each variant, a clever way to look more competitive without officially cutting prices.

Skoda Kushaq Facelift — Variant-wise pricing

Variant 1.0 TSI MT 1.0 TSI AT 1.5 TSI DSG Classic+ ₹ 10.69 lakh ₹ 12.69 lakh -- Signature ₹ 14.59 lakh ₹ 15.59 lakh -- Sportline ₹ 14.74 lakh ₹ 15.74 lakh -- Prestige ₹ 16.79 lakh ₹ 17.59 lakh ₹ 18.79 lakh Monte Carlo -- ₹ 17.89 lakh ₹ 18.99 lakh (All prices ex-showroom)

Renault Duster — Variant-wise pricing list

Trim TCe 100 MT TCe 100 MT (with R Pass) TCe 160 MT TCe 160 MT (with R Pass) TCe 160 DCT TCe 160 DCT ( with R Pass) Authentic ₹ 10.49 lakh ₹ 10.29 lakh -- -- -- -- Evolution ₹ 11.69 lakh ₹ 11.39 lakh ₹ 12.99 lakh ₹ 12.69 lakh ₹ 14.49 lakh ₹ 13.99 lakh Techno ₹ 13.49 lakh ₹ 13.19 lakh ₹ 14.49 lakh ₹ 14.19 lakh ₹ 15.89 lakh ₹ 15.49 lakh Techno+ -- -- ₹ 15.29 lakh ₹ 14.99 lakh ₹ 16.69 lakh ₹ 16.29 lakh Iconic -- -- ₹ 16.99 lakh ₹ 16.59 lakh ₹ 18.49 lakh ₹ 18.09 lakh (All prices ex-showroom)

Skoda Kushaq facelift vs Renault Duster: Features and safety

The Skoda Kushaq facelift offers a solid comfort package, including a panoramic sunroof, ventilated and powered front seats, wireless charging, and automatic climate control with rear vents. The standout, though, is a rear seat massage function. It's the kind of feature you don't expect at this price, and frankly, one that Skoda knows will get people talking in showrooms.

Safety-wise, the Kushaq covers the essentials well, six standard airbags, auto-dimming IRVM, TPMS, rear camera, and front/rear parking sensors. Where it falls short is in the areas that are fast becoming table stakes: no 360-degree camera, and no ADAS to speak of.

The Duster's cabin isn't short on kit either. A 10.1-inch infotainment screen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 10.25-inch digital driver's display, dual-zone climate control, powered tailgate, and ambient lighting all come along for the ride. Ventilated and powered front seats are on the list too, so it matches the Kushaq in the comfort department without much effort.

Safety is where the Duster really flexes. Six airbags, ESC, ABS with EBD, all-wheel disc brakes, an electronic parking brake, a 360-degree camera, and Level 2 ADAS, the kind of driver assistance suite you'd normally find a segment or two above this. If highway safety tech is a priority, the Duster has no real competition here.

Also Read : Skoda Kushaq Facelift Review: The Emperor turns on the style

Skoda Kushaq Facelift vs Renault Duster: Powertrain

Now, for what's under the hood, both cars bring something different to the argument. The Kushaq sticks with its familiar twin-engine lineup: a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol producing 115 hp for everyday use, and a more enthusiastic 1.5-litre unit making 150 hp for those who like a bit more shove. Gearbox choices run from a six-speed manual to a torque converter auto on the smaller engine, and a well-regarded 7-speed DCT on the 1.5.

The Duster goes wider. Its main engine is a 1.3-litre turbo-petrol churning out 160 bhp and 280 Nm, a step up in both power and torque, paired with either a six-speed manual or a dual-clutch automatic. For buyers watching the budget closely, there's also a 1.0-litre three-cylinder making 100 bhp and 160 Nm, though this one only comes with a manual gearbox.

On numbers, the Duster has the upper hand. But the Kushaq's 1.5 TSI DSG is a combination that's been in the market long enough to earn trust, smooth, mature, and genuinely enjoyable to drive. Whether raw output or long-term dependability matters more to you will probably answer this one.

Also Read : Renault Duster Iconic Edition Explained: What Makes This Top-Spec SUV Stand Out

Skoda Kushaq Facelift vs Renault Duster: Who should buy?

Price-wise, the two are almost indistinguishable at both ends of the range. Features-wise, the Duster packs in slightly more, especially in safety. Performance-wise as well, the Duster takes the lead with slightly more power.

If you want something that doesn't overwhelm you with features and stays reliable no moatter what, the Kushaq is the pick. If you want more value for the money you spend, the Duster makes a compelling case. At this price point, neither choice is wrong. But they'll suit very different kinds of buyers.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

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