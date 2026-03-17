Skoda Kushaq facelift prices to be announced in India on March 21

Skoda Auto is set to reveal the prices of the updated Skoda Kushaq in India on March 21, 2026. The model was first showcased in January this year, when the company detailed the updates but held back pricing. The revised Kushaq will be offered in five trims: Classic+, Signature, Sportline, Prestige and Monte Carlo.

New Skoda Kushaq: Interior & Exterior Updates

Inside, the dashboard design is largely unchanged, but the SUV now gets a new 10.25-inch fully digital driver’s display. The 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system continues, though it features an updated interface. Feature additions include a panoramic sunroof, powered and ventilated front seats, wireless phone charging, automatic climate control with rear vents, and a rear seat massage function.

On the outside, the changes are subtle but noticeable. The facelift introduces slimmer LED headlamps, a redesigned front grille with an integrated light strip, and revised front and rear bumpers. At the rear, the SUV now features connected Skoda lettering and a roof-mounted spoiler.

New Skoda Kushaq: Engine Options

Mechanically, the Kushaq continues with the existing engine options. These include a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine producing 115hp and a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol unit delivering 150hp. The larger engine remains paired with a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. The 1.0-litre engine is now available with a new 8-speed torque converter automatic, alongside the existing 6-speed manual gearbox.

With prices set to be announced later this week, the updated Kushaq will continue to compete in the midsize SUV segment against the likes of Hyundai Creta, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Honda Elevate, and MG Astor.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

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