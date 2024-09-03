Skoda Kushaq and Slavia Sportline launched: Here's what has changed

With the launch of the much asked for Skoda Slavia Monte Carlo, the Czech carmaker also launched the Slavia and the Kushaq Sportline variants. These Sportline variants have been slotted a step below their respective Monte Carlo trim levels.

The Sportline versions of the Slavia and Kushaq come with two engine options: a 1.0L turbo petrol and a 1.5L turbo petrol. While the 1.0L engine can be mated either to a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission, the 1.5L unit comes only with a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission.

Both the Sportline variants get blacked-out design elements, which includes black treatment for LED headlamps, DRLs and taillights, aero kits and all the distinctive details. The Kushaq Sportline gets 17-inch black alloy wheels, whereas the Slavia Sportline gets 16-inch black alloy wheels.

Skoda Kushaq and Slavia Sportline: Interior

In addition to this sporty quotient, Sportline variants are being offered with extra features such as a single-pane electric sunroof, metallic foot pedals, connectivity dongle, rain-sensing wipers, and an auto-dimming internal rear-view mirror, among many upgrades.

In terms of safety, both the Kushaq and Slavia have achieved five star safety rating for adult and child safety under Global NCAP standards. The Skoda Kushaq and Slavia Sportline get six airbags as standard along with other standard safety features.

Skoda Kushaq and Slavia Sportline: Engine

Both Skoda Slavia and Kushaq Sportline come with a 1.0-litre turbo petrol and a 1.5-litre turbo petrol. The former makes 114 bhp and 178 Nm of torque with either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic torque converter. The latter puts out 147 bhp and 250 Nm of torque and is offered only with a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission, this is for the more enthusiastic driver.

Skoda Slavia Monte Carlo: Details

The Skoda Slavia Monte Carlo was launched at ₹15.79 lakh for the 1.0L manual transmission variant, while the 1.0L TSI with AT and 1.5L TSI with 7-speed DSG is priced at ₹16.89 lakh and ₹18.49 lakh, respectively.

Similar to the Kushaq Monte Carlo, the Skoda Slavia Monte Carlo too gets visual changes, however the mechanical specifications remain the same. On the outside, the Slavia Monte Carlo sports exclusive Tornado Red and Candy White colour options.

