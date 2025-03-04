Skoda Kushaq and Slavia get model year updates for 2025: Prices start at 10.34 lakh

The Skoda Slavia and Kushaq have been refreshed with model year updates for 2025 and are now slotted in with new prices. The updates bring in feature additions to the base and mid-spec variants to make the premium features accessible to a broader range of customers. Both cars retain the same powertrain options and their individual design has been carried over as well. Let us take a closer look at the new prices and changes for the 2025 Slavia and Kushaq:

2025 Skoda Slavia

2025 Skoda Slavia: Ex-showroom variant-wise pricing (in ₹lakhs) Variant 1.0 TSI MT 1.0 TSI AT 1.5 TSI DSG Classic 10.34 - - Signature 13.59 14.69 - Sportline 13.69 14.79 16.39 Monte Carlo 15.34 16.44 18.04 Prestige 15.54 16.64 18.24

The 2025 Skoda Slavia is priced starting from ₹10.34 lakh (ex-showroom) for the entry-level Classic MT variant, getting a ₹35,000 price cut. The drop in prices goes up to ₹45,000 depending on the variant chosen. In addition to the price changes, Skoda has added new premium features to the mid-spec variants, making the sedan more desirable.

The Czech manufacturer has introduced connected car services across all variants, while the major updates are reserved for the mid-spec Signature trim. This includes LED headlights with DRLs, rain-sensing wipers, auto-dimming IRVMs, and a sunroof. Prices for the Signature variants have gone down by up to ₹40,000 despite these upgrades.

2025 Skoda Kushaq:

2025 Skoda Kushaq: Ex-showroom variant-wise pricing (in ₹lakhs) Variant 1.0 TSI MT 1.0 TSI AT 1.5 TSI DSG Classic 10.99 - - Onyx - 13.59 - Signature 14.88 15.98 - Sportline 14.91 16.01 17.61 Monte Carlo 16.12 17.22 18.82 Prestige 16.31 17.41 19.01

The 2025 Skoda Kushaq arrives with a price increase of up to ₹20,000 for most variants. The entry-level Classic trim is slotted in at ₹10.99 lakh (ex-showroom), marking an increase of ₹10,000. Positioned right above, the Onyx trim gets a similar ₹10,000 premium with the addition of 16-inch alloys.

The increase in pricing goes up to ₹69,000 for the Signature trim, which is the focus point of the upgrades. It is now priced from ₹14.88 lakh (ex-showroom) for the 1.0 TSI MT variant and gets features such as auto-dimming IRVMs, rain-sensing wipers, and fog lamps. This trim is also treated with 17-inch alloy wheels and a sunroof. Most of these features were available from the Sportline variant onwards, but have now been made slightly more accessible.

