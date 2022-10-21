Skoda Kushaq and Slavia are up on discounts during Diwali, Dhanteras

Kushaq and Slavia are the two flagship models from the Czech carmaker in India. Kushaq compact SUV recently became one of the safest cars in India by securing five-star rating at the Global NCAP crash test.

Skoda has put up its flagship models Kushaq compact SUV and Slavia mid-size sedan on discounts for the first time this festive season. Ahead of Dhanteras and Diwali celebrations, Skoda has announced heavy discounts on both models in an effort to make the most of the festive buying spree. Skoda had launched the Slavia mid-size sedan, rival to the likes of Honda City, Volkswagen Virtus among others, was launched earlier this year in two broad trims. Kushaq SUV, which is Skoda's best-seller currently, has completed one year in India. Skoda's other models like Octavia, Superb and Kodiaq are excluded from the list of cars with these benefits.

Skoda is offering an overall discount of up to ₹30,000 on the Kushaq SUV. This includes exchange bonus and corporate discount or loyalty benefits worth ₹15,000 each. Besides these incentives, Skoda is also offering complementary service maintenance package to its Kushaq customers for four years.

Kushaq SUV is now officially the safest compact SUV on Indian roads. The SUV recently sailed through the Global NCAP crash tests. Kushaq scored five-star rating in both adult and child occupant protection tests, making it one of the first Indian SUV to secure highest safety rating by the global agency. The other SUV to achieve similar feat is Volkswagen Taigun.

Skoda Kushaq SUV is available in India across 13 variants, with pricse starting from ₹11.29 lakh to ₹19.49 lakh (ex-showroom). Kushaq SUV competes in the compact SUV segment against the likes of Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Volkswagen Taigun and MG Astor.

Skoda is also offering discount on Slavia, its first mid-size sedan in India. The Czech carmaker has put up Slavia with benefits like exchange bonus, corporate discount or loyalty bonus like the Kushaq. The exchange bonus is worth ₹15,000 while the other two is available at ₹10,000. Skoda is also offering similar service maintenance package for Slavia buyers, like Kushaq.

Skoda offers Slavia with two engine options. The price for the 1.0-litre petrol Slavia starts at ₹10.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The top-of-the-range 1.5-litre TSI automatic variant of Slavia will now come at a price of ₹18.39 lakh (ex-showroom) instead of the launch price of ₹17.79 lakh.

