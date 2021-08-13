Skoda begins deliveries of Kushaq 1.5L TSI in India

Skoda Auto India on Friday announced that it has commenced deliveries of the recently launched 1.5L TSI-powered Kushaq SUV. The car went on sale in the Indian market on June 28th and is available across all the authorised Skoda Auto India dealerships across the country.

Skoda has claimed that it has received ‘an overwhelming response’ from the Indian customers on its new Kushaq SUV.

At the heart of the SUV sits a 1.5L TSI engine that is rated to generate 110 kW (150 PS) at 5000-6000 rpm and a torque of 250 Nm at 1600-3500 rpm. The engine comes paired to a 6-speed manual gearbox or with a 7-speed DSG. It is also offered with paddle shifters.

Kushaq's 1.5L TSI powertrain comes with Active Cylinder Technology (ACT) which automatically shuts down two cylinders when engine load is low thus boosting the overall fuel efficiency of the SUV. The engine is claimed to deliver an ARAI certified mileage of 17.95 kmpl for manual transmission and 17.71 kmpl for the automatic variant.

Commenting on this, Mr. Zac Hollis, Brand Director, ŠKODA AUTO India said, "We are extremely thrilled to commence the deliveries of the 1.5L TSI KUSHAQ to customers. The fact that the 1.5L TSI engine can deliver 150 PS and 250 Nm of torque with a fuel efficiency of 17.95 kmpl is an incredible testament to the power of TSI and the technologically advanced ACT system. The KUSHAQ is a vehicle specially designed and Made in India. We are overwhelmed by the outstanding response to the car across India. I urge more and more customers to visit our showrooms and test drive the vehicle.’’