Skoda Kodiaq vs BYD Sealion 7: Which premium SUV will you go for

The mass premium SUV segment just got energised with two new latest entrants- The Skoda Kodiaq and the Volkswagen Tiguan R Line. While both the SUVs are essentially the same under the skin, customers looking for a mass premium SUV can also look at the BYD Sealion 7 which was launched in India in March 2025.

While the Skoda Kodiaq is only available with a petrol engine, the Sealion 7 is a battery electric vehicle. Both the SUVs come with a strong set of features set along with refined performance. Here’s a quick comparison between the two SUVs to help you decide which one fits better.

Skoda Kodaiq vs Volkswagen Tiguan R Line: Price

The Skoda Kodiaq is assembled in India, and is available in the Sportline variant for ₹46.89 lakh, and the more premium Laurin & Klement (L&K) variant for ₹48.69 lakh. All the prices are ex-showroom. BYD Sealion 7 on the other hand is priced between ₹48.90 lakh and ₹54.90 lakh (ex-showroom), for the Premium and Performance variant respectively.

Skoda Kodaiq vs Volkswagen Tiguan R Line: Specs

Under the hood, the Skoda Kodiaq features a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine making 201 bhp and delivering 320 Nm of torque. The engine gets paired with a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic, and gets fitted with all-wheel-drive.

BYD Sealion 7 gets an 82.5 kWh battery pack. The Premium model is equipped with an FWD setup, while the Performance trim features an AWD setup. The Premium model develops 308 bhp of peak power and 380 Nm of max torque. It can accelerate 0-100 kmph in 6.7 seconds, while it offers up to 567-kilometre range on a full charge. The Performance variant gets the same battery pack but churns out 522 bhp peak power and 690 Nm of maximum torque. It can accelerate from 0-100 kmph in 4.5 seconds and go up to 542 kilometres on a full charge.

Skoda Kodaiq vs Volkswagen Tiguan R Line: Features

The Skoda Kodiaq highlights comfort and thoughtful functionality in the cabin. It has a 13-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, a head-up display, and one of my favourite features, Skoda’s clever Smart Dials, with rotary knobs merged with digital screens making climate and media functions easy to control. The Kodiaq has wireless Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, a premium 14-speaker Canton sound system, ambient lighting, ventilated front seats, a panoramic sunroof and wireless phone charging to add to its overall opulent feel.

The Sealion 7 is loaded with features, and both trims share the same set of features. The all-black interior features a flat-bottom four-spoke steering wheel, a 15.6-inch rotatable screen that handles most functions and a 10.25-inch digital cluster. Standout features include a crystal gear selector and a driver monitoring system that utilises infrared technology to identify drowsiness or distraction. The Nappa leather front seats are power-adjustable (8-way for driver with lumbar, 6-way for passenger) and ventilated. Other features include a head-up display, a 12-speaker audio system, a dual-zone climate control, and a panoramic sunroof.

