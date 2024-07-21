HT Auto
Skoda Kodiaq SUV available with 2.5 lakh discount. There's a catch

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 21 Jul 2024, 15:37 PM
Skoda Kodiaq
Skoda Kodiaq
Skoda Kodiaq SUV is available for a discount of ₹2.5 lakh, till July 24.

Skoda Auto India has announced a discount for the Kodiaq SUV. The three-row premium SUV is available with a discount of 2.50 lakh. However, the discount is available for a limited time between July 18 and July 24. Also, the discount is available only to the L&K variant of the SUV. Interestingly, this discount was announced right ahead of the new Kodiaq's introduction to the Indian market.

Skoda Auto India has stated on its official website that the offer on the Kodiaq includes a cash discount of 2.50 lakh and a few other additional benefits as well. The offers are available exclusively for the L&K variant. Also, the benefits are available across MY23 and MY24 versions of the SUV and VIN with similar timelines.

Interested customers can book the Skoda Kodiaq SUV with the abovementioned discounts across three different exterior colours, namely the Moon White, Lava Blue and Magic Black. This move comes in an attempt to clear the inventory of the Skoda Kodiaq's first-generation model before the second-generation model is launched in India.

Watch: 2022 Skoda Kodiaq facelift SUV: First Drive Review

Skoda is currently testing the Kodiaq second-generation model in India. The second generation SUV has been testing on the Indian roads and the prototypes have been spotted on multiple occasions.

The Skoda Kodiaq comes as a premium SUV, powered by a 2.0-litre TSI four-cylinder petrol engine. This engine is paired with a seven-speed DSG automatic transmission. The powertrain is capable of churning out 187 bhp peak power and 320 Nm of maximum torque. Skoda Kodiaq gets a dedicated 4x4 drivetrain, which sends power to all four wheels, enabling the SUV to tackle rough road terrains easily.

Skoda is aiming to boost its sales in the Indian market through a major product offensive. The automaker is planning to launch the Octavia sedan in India, as well as the new generation Kodiaq and a compact SUV.

First Published Date: 21 Jul 2024, 15:37 PM IST
TAGS: Octavia Skoda Kodiaq Skoda Kodiaq Skoda Kodiaq

