Skoda Kodiaq RS launched in India at 66.99 Lakh; First batch sold out

Skoda Auto India has launched the new Kodiaq RS at an introductory ex-showroom price of ₹66.99 lakh. The performance-oriented SUV joins the recently introduced second-generation Kodiaq lineup as its flagship offering.

265 hp turbo-petrol engine

The Kodiaq RS is powered by a 2.0-litre four-cylinder TSI turbo-petrol engine that develops 265 hp and 400 Nm of peak torque. The engine is paired with a seven-speed DSG automatic transmission, which sends power to all four wheels through Skoda's all-wheel-drive system. According to the company, the SUV accelerates from 0-100 km/h in 6.4 seconds and has a claimed top speed of 231 km/h.

On the outside, the Kodiaq RS features an RS-specific front bumper, gloss black exterior elements, black-finished ORVMs, exclusive 20-inch alloy wheels and red-painted brake calipers. The SUV is also equipped with Matrix LED headlamps and connected LED tail lamps.

Inside the cabin, the Kodiaq RS gets sports seats with integrated headrests, RS upholstery, red contrast stitching and a three-spoke sport steering wheel with RS badging. It also comes equipped with a 12.9-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, a Canton sound system, wireless smartphone connectivity, wireless charging, a panoramic sunroof and three-zone automatic climate control.

Safety equipment includes nine airbags, electronic stability control, hill start assist, hill descent control, front and rear parking sensors, a 360-degree camera, tyre pressure monitoring system and Level 2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS). The ADAS package includes features such as Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Assist, Front Assist and Blind Spot Detection.

Also Read : Skoda Auto India sells 38,894 units in H1; Kushaq, Kodiaq and Kylaq drive momentum

First batch already sold out

Bookings for the Kodiaq RS had opened on June 22, with the company allocating 50 units for the first batch. Skoda Auto India confirmed that the entire allocation was booked within six minutes. Deliveries are expected to begin in the coming weeks.

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