Skoda Kodiaq RS bookings opened; Will be limited to 50 units only

Skoda Auto India has opened bookings for the all-new Kodiaq RS. Skoda Auto India will sell the Kodiaq RS in a limited batch of just 50 units. Bookings are open now for a token amount of ₹3 lakh.

Alongside the announcement, the Czech carmaker has also marked the start of the brand’s “Surrender" campaign, which is meant to highlight the SUV’s performance and driving character. The Skoda Kodiaq RS comes in at a time when the brand is celebrating over 50 years of the RS badge and 125 years of its motorsport legacy.

Skoda Kodiaq RS: Design and cabin

The RS treatment is visible on the outside through blacked-out details, including the grille frame, ORVMs, window trims, roof rails and D-pillars. Inside, the cabin gets black leather upholstery with red stitching to underline its sportier positioning. Buyers will be able to choose from Moon White, Magic Black, Velvet Red and Steel Grey.

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Skoda Kodiaq RS: Performance first

Under the bonnet, the Kodiaq RS uses a 2.0 TSI petrol engine that develops 265 bhp and 400 Nm. Power goes to all four wheels through a 7-speed DSG automatic transmission. Škoda says the SUV can do 0–100 kmph in 6.3 seconds, making it the quickest Škoda model ever launched in India. Its top speed is rated at 231 km/h. The SUV also gets Dynamic Sound Boost, which adds a stronger engine note for a more involving drive.

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Skoda Kodiaq RS: Chassis and control

The Kodiaq RS is not only about straight-line speed. It comes with Progressive Steering, which is designed to make the SUV easier to steer at lower speeds while improving agility. It also gets the latest version of Dynamic Chassis Control Plus, or DCC Plus, with 15 damping levels. Drivers can adjust the setup from a softer comfort-oriented setting to a firmer sporty one.

Skoda Kodiaq RS: Driving modes

Skoda has also fitted Driving Mode Select with six road-focused settings: Eco, Comfort, Normal, Sport, Individual and Snow. There is also a dedicated Off-Road mode. Each mode changes the damper response and vehicle behaviour to suit different conditions, giving the SUV a wider spread of use for city roads, highways and rougher surfaces.

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