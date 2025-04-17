Skoda Kodiaq launches in India at 46.89 lakh. Check out what the premium SUV packs

The second-generation Skoda Kodiaq SUV has been launched in India at ₹46.89 lakh (ex-showroom). First showcased at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 in Delhi, the Skoda Kodiaq will be assembled in India. The newly launched SUV is being offered in two variants, namely the Sportline and the Laurin & Klement. The Laurin & Klement variant is priced at ₹48.69 lakh ex-showroom.

With its fresh design, premium features and performance, the Kodiaq is set to rival the premium SUV segment in India. It will compete with models such as the Toyota Fortuner, Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line and the Jeep Meridian.

2025 Skoda Kodiaq: Engine

Under the hood, the Kodiaq is powered by a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder, turbocharged petrol engine churning out 201 bhp and 320 Nm of maximum torque. This unit delivers 14 bhp more than the outgoing Kodiaq. Power is sent to all fours through a standard 4x4 system and the transmission on duty is a seven-speed DCT automatic. Additionally, the carmaker also stated that this new generation Kodiaq will return a fuel economy of 14.86 kmpl.

2025 Skoda Kodiaq: Exterior

The new Kodiaq embraces Skoda’s latest Modern Solid design language, giving it a sharper and more commanding road presence. Notable exterior upgrades include a bold butterfly grille, sleeker angular headlamps paired with fog lamps, and redesigned rear lights featuring a striking light stripe across the tailgate.

This second-generation SUV measures 4,758 mm in length, an increase of 61 mm compared to its predecessor. Its width has been slightly decreased to 1,864 mm and its height now measures at 1,659 mm, while the wheelbase remains unchanged at 2,971 mm. In addition, the Kodiaq sports newly designed alloy wheels available in sizes ranging from 17 to 20 inches.

2025 Skoda Kodiaq: Interior

On the inside, the all-new Kodiaq prioritises comfort and technology. Its extended length translates to more cabin space and increased boot capacity. Expected to continue with a 7-seater configuration, the SUV now also boasts several advanced features. These include a 13-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, and a heads-up display. The introduction of Skoda's new Smart Dial setup—three rotary knobs below the infotainment screen—offers intuitive control over various functions. Other premium features include wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a 14-speaker Canton sound system, ambient lighting, powered front seats with heating and cooling, a panoramic sunroof, wireless charging and multiple USB Type-C ports.

2025 Skoda Kodiaq: Safety

The SUV comes with Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), offering features like lane-keeping assist and adaptive cruise control. It includes up to nine airbags, an Electronic Stability Program (ESP), hill hold control and hill descent assist, to ensure occupant protection and driving ease across varied terrains.

