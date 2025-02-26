Skoda Kodiaq discontinued in India, next-gen SUV to launch by May 2025

Skoda Kodiaq is due for a generation update and the next generation iteration of the SUV was showcased at the Auto Expo 2025 of Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 in January this year. As the carmaker is inching closer to the launch of the next generation SUV, Skoda India has delisted the current generation Kodiaq from its official website. With this discontinuation, Skoda currently has three cars on offer in India, which are - Kylaq , Slavia and Kushaq .

The discontinued Skoda Kodiaq was the flagship model of the brand in India. Priced at ₹40.99 lakh (ex-showroom), it was available in a single Laurin and Klement (L&K) trim. Powering the SUV is a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine that churns out 187 bhp peak power and 320 Nm of maximum torque.

The Czech automaker is now gearing up for the launch of the 2025 Skoda Kodiaq, which was displayed in the country last month. Expect it to be launched in the country by May this year. The new generation Skoda Kodiaq comes with a host of design updates and feature upgrades.

2025 Skoda Kodiaq: Everything we know so far

The 2025 Skoda Kodiaq will come as the flagship model of the brand in India. It gets a significantly updated design, including revamped and sleeker LED headlamps and redesigned bumpers. It will ride on 20-inch new design alloy wheels and there will be rounded wheel arches with black cladding. At rear, there will be C-shaped LED taillights connected by a sleek LED light bar.

Inside the cabin, the new Kodiaq gets a redesigned dual-spoke steering wheel with Skoda lettering on it. Also, there is a layered dashboard design that claims to use sustainable materials extensively. The gear shifter gets a stalk behind the steering wheel, enabling more space in the centre console that features the wireless phone charger and a storage space with a retractable lid. Other design elements include a 13-inch free-standing touchscreen infotainment system, a 10.25-inch fully digital driver’s display and a premium audio system. It will also come with a panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting, a wireless phone charger, and heated and ventilated front seats.

On the safety front, there will be multiple airbags, ISOFIX child seat anchorages and hill hold assist. It can also get an advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) which will include features such as automated emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, blind spot monitoring, lane assist and parking assist functions.

Powering the SUV is a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine paired with a seven-speed DCT. The engine will be channelling power to all the wheels via an AWD system. It will churn out 201 bhp power and 320 Nm torque. This means the new generation Kodiaq comes more powerful than the outgoing one.

