Skoda India teases the upcoming Octavia RS, what to expect…

Skoda India has uploaded a video teaser on its social media handle, teasing the upcoming Octavia RS . However, the Skoda Octavia RS does not have much mystery around it. It was showcased to the Indian audience at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo at the start of the year.

For now, the Octavia RS will be the flagship sedan offering from Skoda in India. It will be brought in as a Completely Built-Up (CBU) unit. This means that the sedan will carry a premium price tag and is also expected to be sold in limited numbers for the same reason.

Skoda Octavia RS teaser: Users react

Comments posted by various users on the teaser video revealed the excitement amongst Octavia fans. A user commented, “Tears of joy😭," whereas another user wrote, “Legend is back 🔥". While other users were concerned about the pricing and expressed disheartenment, saying “Heartbreak because it’ll be priced too steep 😭🥺."

When can you book a Skoda Octavia RS?

Skoda Auto announced that bookings for the Octavia RS are slated to commence on October 6th. A few days post the bookings begin, the manufacturer is also expected to announce the official pricing for the premium sedan.

What kind of performance is offered on the Skoda Octavia RS?

The Skoda Octavia RS offers performance enhancements over its standard counterpart. The sedan is equipped with a 2.0-litre TSI four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine, calibrated to produce 261 bhp and 370 Nm of peak torque, and is complemented by a 7-speed DSG automatic transmission. This identical engine powertrain also propels the Volkswagen Golf GTI, which was introduced to the Indian market earlier this year. Both vehicles are constructed upon the Volkswagen Group’s MQB Evo platform. The vehicle houses impressive performance, accelerating from 0 to 100 km/h in 6.6 seconds (claimed), with a top speed electronically limited to 250 km/h.

Which models will the Skoda Octavia RS rival?

The Octavia RS will rival the German luxury sedans in the same price bracket, including the Audi A4, BMW 2 Series Grand Coupe, Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine, and models like the Toyota Camry.

