HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Cars News Skoda India Teases The Upcoming Octavia Rs, What To Expect…

Skoda India teases the upcoming Octavia RS, what to expect…

By: Ryan Paul Massey
| Updated on: 26 Sept 2025, 20:02 pm
Follow us on:
Google Preferred Source Ribbon
Follow us on:
Google Preferred Source Ribbon

  • Skoda India has released a video teaser for the Octavia RS, set to be the flagship sedan in India. It will be offered as a Completely Built-Up unit, resulting in higher pricing and limited availability.

Skoda Octavia RS
The upcoming Skoda Octavia RS has been teased in a video.
Skoda Octavia RS
The upcoming Skoda Octavia RS has been teased in a video.
Get Launch Updates on
Skoda Octavia RS arrow icon
Notify me

Skoda India has uploaded a video teaser on its social media handle, teasing the upcoming Octavia RS. However, the Skoda Octavia RS does not have much mystery around it. It was showcased to the Indian audience at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo at the start of the year.

Check Offers icon
Check Offers icon
Preferred Source Banner
Preferred Source Banner

For now, the Octavia RS will be the flagship sedan offering from Skoda in India. It will be brought in as a Completely Built-Up (CBU) unit. This means that the sedan will carry a premium price tag and is also expected to be sold in limited numbers for the same reason.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Skoda Octavia Rs (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Skoda Octavia RS
Engine Icon1984 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 50 - 55 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Audi A4 (HT Auto photo)
Audi A4
Engine Icon1984 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 47.93 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Mercedes-benz A-class Limousine (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine
Engine Icon1950 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 46.05 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Skoda Superb 2025 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Skoda Superb 2025
Engine Icon1998 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 55 - 60 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Toyota Camry (HT Auto photo)
Toyota Camry
Engine Icon2487 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 48.50 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Byd Seal (HT Auto photo)
BYD Seal
BatteryCapacity Icon 82.56 kWh Range Icon650 km
₹ 41 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers

Skoda Octavia RS teaser: Users react

Comments posted by various users on the teaser video revealed the excitement amongst Octavia fans. A user commented, “Tears of joy😭," whereas another user wrote, “Legend is back 🔥". While other users were concerned about the pricing and expressed disheartenment, saying “Heartbreak because it’ll be priced too steep 😭🥺."

When can you book a Skoda Octavia RS?

Skoda Auto announced that bookings for the Octavia RS are slated to commence on October 6th. A few days post the bookings begin, the manufacturer is also expected to announce the official pricing for the premium sedan.

What kind of performance is offered on the Skoda Octavia RS?

The Skoda Octavia RS offers performance enhancements over its standard counterpart. The sedan is equipped with a 2.0-litre TSI four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine, calibrated to produce 261 bhp and 370 Nm of peak torque, and is complemented by a 7-speed DSG automatic transmission. This identical engine powertrain also propels the Volkswagen Golf GTI, which was introduced to the Indian market earlier this year. Both vehicles are constructed upon the Volkswagen Group’s MQB Evo platform. The vehicle houses impressive performance, accelerating from 0 to 100 km/h in 6.6 seconds (claimed), with a top speed electronically limited to 250 km/h.

Which models will the Skoda Octavia RS rival?

The Octavia RS will rival the German luxury sedans in the same price bracket, including the Audi A4, BMW 2 Series Grand Coupe, Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine, and models like the Toyota Camry.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2025, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: 26 Sept 2025, 20:02 pm IST

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.