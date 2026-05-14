Skoda Fabia Motorsport edition unveiled, limited to 125 units

Czech automaker Skoda has unveiled a limited-run Fabia Motorsport edition, which is limited to only 125 units to mark 125 years of Skoda’s motorsport history. Additionally, the Motorsport Edition will be based on the Fabia 130, which is the most powerful iteration of the car.

Skoda Fabia Motorsport Edition: Design and Exterior

The Skoda Fabia Motorsport Edition features a Moon White metallic finish contrasted with a black roof, pillars, and multiple aerodynamic accents, including a front spoiler and rear diffuser. In addition to that, the Fabia’s athletic profile is enhanced by 18-inch Libra alloy wheels in a smoked finish. Moreover, the car features lowered suspension and twin exhaust tailpipes, while notable visual details include racing-inspired decals and Bi-LED headlights featuring black inner surrounds, aligning the vehicle’s appearance with its rally-bred counterparts.

Skoda Fabia Motorsport Edition: Interior

According to the Czech automaker, the interior is designed to balance daily utility with a racing-inspired atmosphere. Notably, passengers are provided with a black sports interior with front seats featuring integrated head restraints and carbon-look trim. Not only that, but the Fabia Motorsport Edition boasts exclusive branding throughout the cabin, including the Škoda Motorsport 125 emblem on the three-spoke sports steering wheel and bespoke door sill trims. Interestingly, each car will get a numbered dashboard plaque, highlighting the limited nature of the series.

Skoda Fabia Motorsport Edition: Engine

The Skoda Fabia 130 is powered by a 1.5L TSI evo2 four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine producing 174.3 bhp and 250 Nm of torque, paired with a seven-speed DSG dual-clutch automatic transmission sending power to the front wheels, making it a front-wheel drive car. Furthermore, the Skoda Fabia 130’s seven-speed DSG transmission has been recalibrated with higher shift points as well as rev-matched downshifts in Sports mode. The Skoda Fabia 130 can accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in approximately 7.4 seconds and boasts a top speed of 228 kmph.

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Skoda Fabia Motorsport Edition: 125th Anniversary

Skoda has a rich legacy when it comes to the Rally2 category with the Fabia. In addition to that, the company states that the program has witnessed the sales of more than 750 customer vehicles across three generations, alongside six WRC2 driver’s championships, among others.

The Skoda Fabia was sold in India, making its debut in 2008. However, it was discontinued after six years in 2014 owing to low sales and high production costs, prompting the Czech automaker to focus on its sedan and SUV portfolio, including the Octavia, Superb, Slavia, Kushaq and Kodiaq.

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