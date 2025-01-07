Skoda Enyaq and Enyaq Coupe facelift debuts tomorrow. Here's what to expect

Czech carmaker Skoda is ready to debut the Enyaq facelift worldwide tomorrow, January 8th, 2025. The all-electric SUV was teased earlier in multiple sketches and posts on the manufacturer's social media. The Enyaq launch event will commence at 10 AM CET (i.e. 2:30 PM IST) and the car will feature a refreshed look.

Skoda will unveil four Enyaq variants namely the Skoda Enyaq, the Skoda Enyaq Coupé, the Skoda Enyaq Sportline and the Skoda Enyaq Coupé Sportline versions. From the information that Skoda has already made public, we know a few details about the upcoming facelift as given below.

Skoda Enyaq: Design

The Skoda Enyaq facelift will arrive with a redesigned exterior as well as added features inside the cabin. The changes will extend to the Enyaq SUV and Enyaq Coupe, both of which are being launched together. The sketches have unveiled design similarities with the Vision 7S concept featuring the ‘Tech-Deck’ face. This is part of Skoda's ‘Modern Solid’ design language which we've already seen implemented on the new India-specific Kylaq compact SUV.

The headlamp units can be seen with a split design, thin LED dots will make up the new light signature and thin LED DRLs will be present. They've gotten rid of the grille and there is Skoda lettering on the hood of the vehicle. At the rear, not a lot of changes are expected.

The interior should be getting a revamp in terms of upholstery and accents. However, the 13-inch infotainment screen and the 5-inch digital panel are most likely going to be retained.

Skoda Enyaq: Performance and battery

The current Skoda Enyaq is due for a replacement in 2028, which brings the update at the right time in the electric SUV’s lifecycle. The outgoing model is available in rear-wheel and all-wheel drive iterations with the base model packing 146 bhp, while the top-spec Enyaq RS makes 335 bhp from its dual motor setup. The lower variants get a 55 kWh battery pack with 340 km (WLTP) of range, while the top variants get an 82 kWh battery pack with up to 566 km (WLTP) of range.

